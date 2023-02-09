Jennifer Coolidge's Dolphin Dreams Come True in New Super Bowl Commercial

Jennifer Coolidge teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics on its first-ever Super Bowl commercial to highlight one of its viral products. She teased, "I'm so dewy, people are going to complain."

By Alyssa Morin Feb 09, 2023
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Coolidge wants you to look drop dead gorgeous ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

The White Lotus star may have met an untimely demise in the second season of the hit HBO series, but she's back and better than ever with a new beauty gig. The 61-year-old actress teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for its debut Super Bowl commercial to highlight its viral Power Grip Primer.

Seeing that Jennifer is on a hot streak—having recently won her first Golden Globe, been inducted as the Harvard Woman of the Year and amassed more than one million TikTok followers in less than a month—she scored the perfect partnership.

And in true Jennifer fashion, her Super Bowl commercial is just as wacky and wildly funny as you'd expect from her.

"My gosh, it's like I came from the sea," she says in the ad, looking in the mirror after applying the TikTok-favorite makeup product on her face. "I look like a dolphin, a baby dolphin."

photos
The Most Viral TikTok Beauty Trends of 2022

She continued, "I love it. I'm so dewy, people are going to complain."

Jeff Lipsky

The Legally Blonde star's dolphin comment wasn't about the Miami football team. Instead, she referenced her viral Golden Globes interview with Access Hollywood, in which she said she'd love to play a dolphin in her next film.

Jennifer's full e.l.f. Cosmetics commercial—which was co-written by The White Lotus creator Mike White—will air Feb. 12 during Super Bowl LVII.

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

 

e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer

Put on this primer before you put on makeup to create a smooth, even canvas to apply your foundation, concealer, and the rest of your products.

It has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

$10
Ulta
$10
e.l.f.
$17
Amazon

But before the NFL game kicks off, keep scrolling to see all of the other all-star Super Bowl ads to debut early.

Jeff Lipsky
e.l.f. Cosmetics Ad Starring Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus star has a bad case of the Sunday Stickies! Gather your Baby Dolphin energy and keep your eyes on the TV for this LOL-worthy commercial. Watch the teaser now

T-Mobile
T-Mobile Ad Starring Zach Braff, Donald Faison & John Travolta

An American icon moves into the neighborhood and joins the gang in song to spread the word about T-Mobile Home Internet. Watch the ad here

Squarespace
Squarespace Ad Starring Adam Driver

Squarespace's ad opens with the actor unable to wrap his mind around the fact that Squarespace is a website that makes websites. As he follows that line of thinking down the rabbit hole, things get more absurd as reality itself begins to unravel. Watch the ad here

BIC
BIC's Ad Starring Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson

BIC is welcoming a country legend to their "most borrowed lighter" EZ Reach Lighter ad campaign. Watch the ad here

Sketchers
Sketchers Ad Starring Snoop Dogg and Tony Romo

During the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 2023, watch out for Snoop (and his famous friends) as he rides high, chills, clips, coaches and heads to the Oval Office in Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins. Watch the ad here

Pepsi Zero Sugar
Pepsi Zero Sugar Ad Starring Steve Martin & Ben Stiller

Both actors star in separate ads for Pepsi Zero Sugar's new campaign, which pokes fun at the traditional transactional relationship between advertisers and celebrities, which is never more present than during the Super Bowl. Watch the ads here and here

Pringles
Pringles Ad Starring Meghan Trainor

The pop singer is bound to make you look in her first Big Game ad debut. The Pringles spot showcases a glimpse of individuals who are the best at what they do who get their hand stuck in a Pringles can and continue to thrive. Watch the ad here

 

Dexcom
Dexcom Ad Starring Nick Jonas

Dexcom, which describes itself as the global leader in diabetes technology, unveiled the company's Super Bowl 2023 commercial starring a Jonas Brothers member. Watch the ad here

Planters
Planters Ad Starring Jeff Ross & Natasha Leggero

For Super Bowl 2023, Mr. Peanut is about to be roasted by the legend of insult comedy. Watch the ad here

Bud Light
Bud Light Ad Starring Miles & Keleigh Teller

Hollywood's it-couple encourages fans to "choose enjoyment" as they crack open a Bud Light and break out into dance. Watch the ad here

Booking.Com
Booking.com's Ad Starring Melissa McCarthy

The actress treats herself to a well-deserved vacation, complete with an in-room foot massage and an unspeakably large ham fit for a comedy queen in paradise. Watch the ad here

Michelob ULTRA
Michelob ULTRA Ad Starring Serena Williams & Brian Cox

The tennis champion returns to the beer brand's campaign for the third year and is joined by the Succession star on the golf course for a Caddyshack-inspired battle. Watch the ad here.

Rakuten
Rakuten Ad Starring Alicia Silverstone

Prepare for the actress to reprise the iconic role of Cher Horowitz from the 1995 classic hit movie Clueless, with a 2023 twist. Watch the ad here.

Hellman's
Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Ad Starring Jon Hamm, Brie Larson & Pete Davidson

The award-winning actors find themselves inside a refrigerator, leaving viewers wondering what they're doing there. For now, Hellmann's warning is "Make Taste, Not Waste." Watch the ad here

Busch Light
Busch Light Ad Starring Sarah McLachlan

The beer brewed for the great outdoors teams up with the "Angels" singer to highlight the thrill of adventure. Watch the ad here. 

