Jennifer Coolidge's Dolphin Dreams Come True in New Super Bowl Commercial

Jennifer Coolidge wants you to look drop dead gorgeous ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
The White Lotus star may have met an untimely demise in the second season of the hit HBO series, but she's back and better than ever with a new beauty gig. The 61-year-old actress teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for its debut Super Bowl commercial to highlight its viral Power Grip Primer.
Seeing that Jennifer is on a hot streak—having recently won her first Golden Globe, been inducted as the Harvard Woman of the Year and amassed more than one million TikTok followers in less than a month—she scored the perfect partnership.
And in true Jennifer fashion, her Super Bowl commercial is just as wacky and wildly funny as you'd expect from her.
"My gosh, it's like I came from the sea," she says in the ad, looking in the mirror after applying the TikTok-favorite makeup product on her face. "I look like a dolphin, a baby dolphin."
She continued, "I love it. I'm so dewy, people are going to complain."
The Legally Blonde star's dolphin comment wasn't about the Miami football team. Instead, she referenced her viral Golden Globes interview with Access Hollywood, in which she said she'd love to play a dolphin in her next film.
Jennifer's full e.l.f. Cosmetics commercial—which was co-written by The White Lotus creator Mike White—will air Feb. 12 during Super Bowl LVII.
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer
Put on this primer before you put on makeup to create a smooth, even canvas to apply your foundation, concealer, and the rest of your products.
It has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
