Jennifer Coolidge's Dolphin Dreams Come True in New Super Bowl Commercial

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Makes TikTok Debut With Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Coolidge wants you to look drop dead gorgeous ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

The White Lotus star may have met an untimely demise in the second season of the hit HBO series, but she's back and better than ever with a new beauty gig. The 61-year-old actress teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics for its debut Super Bowl commercial to highlight its viral Power Grip Primer.

Seeing that Jennifer is on a hot streak—having recently won her first Golden Globe, been inducted as the Harvard Woman of the Year and amassed more than one million TikTok followers in less than a month—she scored the perfect partnership.

And in true Jennifer fashion, her Super Bowl commercial is just as wacky and wildly funny as you'd expect from her.

"My gosh, it's like I came from the sea," she says in the ad, looking in the mirror after applying the TikTok-favorite makeup product on her face. "I look like a dolphin, a baby dolphin."