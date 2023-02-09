BYCHARI Is the Jewelry Brand of Every Minimalist's Dream

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Need a jewelry collection refresh? You don't need to look any further than BYCHARI.
The Black-owned and founded jewelry brand is a favorite among everyone, including celebs. BYCHARI, in the words of Ayesha Curry, "makes incredibly handmade jewelry." The small business, founded by designer Chari Cuthbert, has an array of jewelry that ranges from chunky gold hoop earrings to dainty initial pendant necklaces that would make the perfect gift for anyone— even yourself! The luxurious pieces are delicate for everyday wear, but elegant enough for any special occasion. No matter how you wear BYCHARI's sustainably handmade pieces, you'll have the best minimal jewelry that you can layer and stack as you please.
Scroll below to shop some of our BYCHARI favorites from Amazon and Nordstrom, all month long and beyond!
BYCHARI Baby Sade Hoops Silver
These chunky mini silver hoops will be your go-to pair of everyday earrings. They'll looking stunning on their own, and even edgier if you pair them with other studs or hoops.
BYCHARI Soho Paper Clip Link Necklace
This paper clip link necklace is dainty and elegant. It's perfect for everyday wear and layering, and it's currently on sale at Nordstrom!
BYCHARI Large Sade Hoops
These large gold hoops are a must-have for any and every occasion. They're stackable, playful and offer the perfect amount of bling.
BYCHARI Initial Pendant Necklace
This initial pendant necklace is the personal and pretty everyday necklace you need in your life. Wear it plainly or layer with your other favorite necklaces. It would also make for an adorable Valentine's Day gift.
BYCHARI Large Hoop Earrings
These thin large hoop earrings are so dainty and elegant. We love how they look when stacked with other studs and hoops!
BYCHARI Initial Stud Earrings
These initial stud earrings are delicate and minimal. They're a cute, personal pair of earrings that you'll never take off.