RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Is Returning to 90-Minute Episodes Following Fan Uproar

If you're not watching Untucked, you're only getting ⅕ of the story.

That's because following the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 premiere, its new network MTV decided to shorten the episode length from its typical 90-min. runtime to 60 minutes. However, that is all about to change.

"Get ready, racers," the show prepared fans in a Feb. 9 Instagram post. "Drag Race returns to 90-minute episodes starting Friday, March 10 at 8/7c on MTV."

While there's still a month's worth of episodes to air before the change goes into effect, the news is a welcome surprise to longtime fans. RuPaul's Drag Race has been airing 90-minute episodes since season 10 back in 2018 on VH1.

MTV made the first episode length change to accommodate new series The Real Friends of WeHo. The docuseries stars Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan and Joey Zauzig and was placed in between Drag Race and Untucked in a move to draw new LGBTQ+ viewers (It is currently unclear if Untucked will follow immediately once the longer episodes resume).

One such upset fan was actor and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race contestant Daniel Franzese. "Can't we have both? Why are we always fighting for space?" he asked on Twitter Jan. 6 following the initial news. "How much Ridiculousness reruns get to live for that measley half hour you took from us that we breathe like air?"