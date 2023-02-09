Lisa Vanderpump's Sweet Words About Friend Lizzo Will Have You Feeling Good As Hell

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Vanderpump Rules Splits & RHOBH Rumors

Turns out, Lisa Vanderpump has a very special friendship with one of music's biggest stars.

After Lizzo took home the award for Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, the Vanderpump Rules star congratulated her friend by sharing a sweet selfie of them on Instagram. Chatting about their unexpected connection exclusively on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News, Lisa stated, "I think it's not who you are or where you come from or anything. It's about just connections."

"Lizzo is such a darling girl," she told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. "She's very bold on stage, but she's a sweetheart. And yeah, we drink rosé together. She's very kind and she calls me 'The Queen' when really, right now, ultimately, she's 'The Queen.'"

And while Lisa may be a queen of reality TV—from her nine-season stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to recently celebrating the season 10 premiere of VPR—she's looking to claim another title against the one and only Martha Stewart for, as Justin dubbed it, the "queen of Vegas restaurants."