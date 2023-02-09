Lisa Vanderpump's Sweet Words About Friend Lizzo Will Have You Feeling Good As Hell

Turns out, Lisa Vanderpump has a very special friendship with one of music's biggest stars.
After Lizzo took home the award for Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, the Vanderpump Rules star congratulated her friend by sharing a sweet selfie of them on Instagram. Chatting about their unexpected connection exclusively on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News, Lisa stated, "I think it's not who you are or where you come from or anything. It's about just connections."
"Lizzo is such a darling girl," she told E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. "She's very bold on stage, but she's a sweetheart. And yeah, we drink rosé together. She's very kind and she calls me 'The Queen' when really, right now, ultimately, she's 'The Queen.'"
And while Lisa may be a queen of reality TV—from her nine-season stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to recently celebrating the season 10 premiere of VPR—she's looking to claim another title against the one and only Martha Stewart for, as Justin dubbed it, the "queen of Vegas restaurants."
As Lisa noted, her Vanderpump à Paris restaurant is located "right next door" to Martha's The Bedford by Martha Stewart.
But the competition is nothing but friendly, as the 62-year-old called Martha "such an inspiration," adding, "She is such an icon. I'm just honored to be in the same kind of, you know, just even spoken in the same sentence, but it was her first restaurant, and it is my 37th, so…"
Perhaps the Bravo star's most famous restaurant is none other than VPR's very own SUR. And while plenty of the show's season 10 drama is bound to go down at the L.A. hotspot, much of the conflict will center around Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's divorce. The two announced their split in March 2022 after 12 years together.
"I actually found it really hard to get involved with Tom and Katie and their breakup because I love them both so much," Lisa explained. "I officiated their wedding. I actually wrote their vows for them. So, I was so emotionally invested in that, so that was actually really difficult to watch."
