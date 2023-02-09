Jason and Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Shares Her Game Plan for Dealing With Super Bowl Trolls

Watch : Donna Kelce Reveals How Jason's Pregnant Wife Is Prepping for Baby

At Donna Kelce's Super Bowl, kindness always wins.

As Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's mom prepares to watch her sons make history at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, she's blocking out any and all critics that come her way online.

"It's very difficult to see when people tell untruths or they say things that aren't true," Donna exclusively shared with E! News. "It's hard to take, but you just have to stay out of it. Once you react, they've got you. They'll just reel you in and they'll keep you on social media forever."

According to Donna, the best game plan is to simply ignore the noise and "just keep on moving on."

"It's hard," she explained. "Nobody likes to be told that they're not the best player or they don't do this right, they don't do that right or we lost the game because of you. Nobody likes that. But that's why they get paid what they do. It's not an easy game. There's a lot."