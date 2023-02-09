Jason and Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Shares Her Game Plan for Dealing With Super Bowl Trolls

At Donna Kelce's Super Bowl, kindness always wins.
As Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's mom prepares to watch her sons make history at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, she's blocking out any and all critics that come her way online.
"It's very difficult to see when people tell untruths or they say things that aren't true," Donna exclusively shared with E! News. "It's hard to take, but you just have to stay out of it. Once you react, they've got you. They'll just reel you in and they'll keep you on social media forever."
According to Donna, the best game plan is to simply ignore the noise and "just keep on moving on."
"It's hard," she explained. "Nobody likes to be told that they're not the best player or they don't do this right, they don't do that right or we lost the game because of you. Nobody likes that. But that's why they get paid what they do. It's not an easy game. There's a lot."
For Super Bowl 2023, Donna hopes to spread some positivity as she partners with KIND Snacks to create a pre-game speech written for her sons.
While they are playing on opposite teams—Travis, 33, is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs while Jason, 35, is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles—Donna's kids have been raised to leave everything on the field.
"When you're playing sports, I think you learn how to be when you lose because it does happen," she said. "You're not always going to win every single game. Friendships are built on that. I know both of my boys have several friends on other teams. They can appreciate the skills that other people have. They can get beat up by them or get passed by them or knocked down by them and they can still appreciate their skill set and that they're a good player and be very appreciative because they make them better."
Perhaps football's biggest fans should take some notes from the men on the field before the biggest game of the year kicks off.
While Donna knows how passionate viewers can get when watching their favorite teams compete, she is hopeful Super Bowl 2023 can be a positive event for all.
"Just be inclusive, be friendly, try to build rapport," she said. "I know my Chiefs fans are always kind to visiting teams and things like that. And Philadelphia are true voracious fans. We'll leave it at that. So it would be nice if everyone would love everybody, but it doesn't really happen that way. But it'll be a good. I think it'll be okay."