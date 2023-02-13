Super Bowl 2023

Deal Alert: The Bissell JetScrub Multi-Surface Carpet & Rug Cleaner System Is Just $200 Today

Get a jump on your spring cleaning this year with a one-day-only deal on the Bissell JetScrub Carpet & Rug Cleaner.

By Sophy Ziss Feb 13, 2023
This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Whether you've been avoiding cleaning your space because it's way too messy, your vacuum is busted, or some combo of the two, first, let me say: I get it. Second, I have a solution for us all. The Bissell JetScrub Multi-Surface Carpet & Rug Cleaner System is down to just $200 today. Literally, today only, because the deal expires at midnight (or sooner, if the product sells out).

The Bissell JetScrub Max Pro is both a carpet and a hard floor cleaning machine. Per Bissel, it "weighs less than 13 lbs., yet packs 10 rows of bristles, a CleanShot pre-treater, and powerful suction in a sizeable 9.5"W cleaning path."

In other words? The brand hopes you "won't hesitate to grab it for messes big (muddy boot tracks on the area rug) and small (mystery spot on the stairs, ignored no more)!"

On top of that, the handle collapses for easy storage. Plus, LED lights make finding those hard-to-see, even-harder-to-clean messes a lot more gettable.

Bissell JetScrub Multi-Surface Carpet & Rug Cleaner System

The complete set includes the Bissell JetScrub Max Pro carpet and rug cleaning machine, a bottle of pet urine eliminator and the Oxy cleaning formula, and a manual to make sure you're using everything correctly.

$200
$268
QVC

