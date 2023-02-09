How Motherhood Inspired Rihanna to Take on the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Watch : Rihanna Is "Pre-Gaming" the Super Bowl in New Teaser

Eight months after welcoming her first baby, Rihanna is more than ready to run this town again.

The singer, whose fans are bound to have love on the brain after she performs at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 12, revealed that although she's gotten the call to grace the stage during the big game before, becoming a mom is what led her to finally say yes this time around.

"It feels like it could have only been now," she told Apple Music in a Feb. 9 interview. "When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like...'You sure? Like, I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.'"

As Rihanna, who gave birth to her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's baby boy last May, explained, she's found love in this timing.

"But when you become a mom," she continued, "there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."