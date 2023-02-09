How Motherhood Inspired Rihanna to Take on the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Eight months after welcoming her first baby, Rihanna is more than ready to run this town again.
The singer, whose fans are bound to have love on the brain after she performs at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 12, revealed that although she's gotten the call to grace the stage during the big game before, becoming a mom is what led her to finally say yes this time around.
"It feels like it could have only been now," she told Apple Music in a Feb. 9 interview. "When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like...'You sure? Like, I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this.'"
As Rihanna, who gave birth to her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's baby boy last May, explained, she's found love in this timing.
"But when you become a mom," she continued, "there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."
And despite any doubts that she might have had for a split second, her excitement took center stage.
"As scary as that was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years," the Grammy winner added, "there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."
As for the main event, Rihanna noted that though she couldn't fit every single song spanning over a decade into her set, we should still be ready to work when the time comes, as she and her team were able to build an incredible rundown.
"The setlist was the biggest challenge," she shared. "That was the hardest, hardest part—deciding how to maximize thirteen minutes, but also celebrate. That's what the show is going to be, it's going to be a celebration of my catalog, in the best way we could have put it together."