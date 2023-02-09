Why Ashley Graham Stands By Her Decision to Stop Breastfeeding Twin Sons

There's no use crying over pumped milk. Because, really, Ashley Graham has no regrets about her choices.
The supermodel recently shared why she's standing by her decision to stop breastfeeding her 12-month-old twin sons—Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, who she shares with her husband Justin Ervin.
"There's this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child," she told The Daily Show guest host Chelsea Handler on the Feb. 7 episode.
Ashley recalled pressuring herself to exclusively breastfeed when she gave birth to her first child, Issac, now 3. When it came to her twin boys, she decided to take a different approach.
"I had the twins, and I was like, 'I'm not doing this,'" she shared. "This is not working here. Both of you want both of these. This is a lot of work."
Ashley revealed she stopped breastfeeding Malachi and Roman when they were 5 months old, switched to formula and watched them thrive.
"These little guys are so strong and so happy," the mom of three gushed. "So I don't think we should be telling people how they should be feeding their kids."
The 35-year-old's message comes three months after she opened up about loving her postpartum body.
"I'm 10 months out of having the twins and I'm finally feeling good," she exclusively told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the 2022 CFDA Awards Nov. 7. "My knees are working, my feet are working, my shape is coming back."
Jokes aside, the American Beauty Star host emphasized that she's truly embracing the skin she's in.
"You see who you were, but you're like, I'll never be that again because I'm a new person," she expressed. "That's something you don't get until you're in it. That's been the conversation with myself."