Why Ashley Graham Stands By Her Decision to Stop Breastfeeding Twin Sons

Watch : Ashley Graham Shares Update After Having Twins

There's no use crying over pumped milk. Because, really, Ashley Graham has no regrets about her choices.

The supermodel recently shared why she's standing by her decision to stop breastfeeding her 12-month-old twin sons—Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, who she shares with her husband Justin Ervin.

"There's this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child," she told The Daily Show guest host Chelsea Handler on the Feb. 7 episode.

Ashley recalled pressuring herself to exclusively breastfeed when she gave birth to her first child, Issac, now 3. When it came to her twin boys, she decided to take a different approach.

"I had the twins, and I was like, 'I'm not doing this,'" she shared. "This is not working here. Both of you want both of these. This is a lot of work."

Ashley revealed she stopped breastfeeding Malachi and Roman when they were 5 months old, switched to formula and watched them thrive.