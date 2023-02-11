Love Is Blind's Alexa and Brennon Detail Life After the Altar and Their Shakshuka Off

Watch : Love Is Blind's Natalie Calls Out Ex Shayne for Perfect Match Casting

Love is in the air—or is that the tomatoes?

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux got their happily ever after in front of the entire world on season three of Love Is Blind on Netflix. And they're still going strong a year later, as seen on After the Altar, out Feb. 10.

"You see us episode one, and he says 'Shakshuka' and I'm like, 'That's cool, do you wanna get married?'" Alexa recounted exclusively to E! News. "We had just as much time as everyone else did, but on day three we decided that we were only going to talk to each other. There were hours, and hours, and hours and hours that weren't shown."

Brennon explained, "It was basically nine straight, consecutive full days."

"That was day one within the first seven minutes, so that's all you saw," Alexa continued. "It's kind of amazing that people were still able to see how much we loved each other with just seeing that small part of our conversation."