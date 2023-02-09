Is The Culpo Sisters Coming Back for Season 2? Olivia Culpo Says...

Watch : Olivia Culpo Dishes on Dating Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo is ready to keep things real.

More than two months after The Culpo Sisters aired its season one finale, one of its stars is staying mum about whether the reality show will be back for more.

"There is so much drama right now that I wish we were getting on camera," Olivia exclusively teased to E! News. "As far as season two goes, well, I can't reveal too much, but we need everybody watching on HBO Max and that's the new home for it. Once we get everybody on that platform, I think that we'll have some really exciting news."

The series, which originally aired on TLC, documented Olivia's relationship with her sisters Sophia and Aurora Culpo. The close family unit let cameras roll as they dealt with busy careers, relationship changes and unexpected drama.

"I would say there was definitely a lot of growing pains," the 30-year-old explained. "I remember just at the end of every day imagining that there was a camera. I would be in the shower and I'd be like, ‘Oh my God, am I filming right now?' It was very bizarre because you're just not used to being followed around by a camera constantly."