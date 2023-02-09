Is The Culpo Sisters Coming Back for Season 2? Olivia Culpo Says...

Olivia Culpo is ready to keep things real.
More than two months after The Culpo Sisters aired its season one finale, one of its stars is staying mum about whether the reality show will be back for more.
"There is so much drama right now that I wish we were getting on camera," Olivia exclusively teased to E! News. "As far as season two goes, well, I can't reveal too much, but we need everybody watching on HBO Max and that's the new home for it. Once we get everybody on that platform, I think that we'll have some really exciting news."
The series, which originally aired on TLC, documented Olivia's relationship with her sisters Sophia and Aurora Culpo. The close family unit let cameras roll as they dealt with busy careers, relationship changes and unexpected drama.
"I would say there was definitely a lot of growing pains," the 30-year-old explained. "I remember just at the end of every day imagining that there was a camera. I would be in the shower and I'd be like, ‘Oh my God, am I filming right now?' It was very bizarre because you're just not used to being followed around by a camera constantly."
If a season two was to be announced, Olivia is hopeful her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey would be able to participate even more. While he only made an appearance via FaceTime in the show's first episodes, the San Francisco 49ers player is supportive of the project.
"He was very busy last year with the trade and having to basically just up and move our life in Charlotte," she said. "I think there could be a good possibility of seeing him in the future. I know that his mom would definitely be on it. And if anybody knows anything about her, she is the real gem of that family."
For now, Olivia is excited to be working with her sisters again on the launch of PJ Place's Spring Collection. Available online now, the comfortable pajamas have been a staple in the Culpo household all year round.
"My sisters and I have been wearing matching pajamas," Olivia said. "There's always the matching Christmas jammies or the matching spring pajamas. When somebody buys one of us a set of pajamas, they buy it for all three of us because they know that we just love to be matching. It's just our thing."
And yes, even Olivia's boyfriend loves to cozy up in some PJs after a day of running and tackling on the football field.
"We do wear matching pajamas," Olivia said with a laugh. "He wouldn't always let me post them, but I always get little gag gifts like that."