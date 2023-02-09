Noah Schnapp Shares Heartwarming Text He Received From His Grandpa After Coming Out as Gay

Noah Schnapp's family has got his back.
The Stranger Things star revealed the heartwarming text he received from his grandfather following his Jan. 5 TikTok video where he came out as gay.
"Hey noah I became aware today of your public announcement that you are gay," Noah's grandfather wrote in a text message shared by the actor in a Feb. 8 date TikTok. "I just want you to know that I love you the same and I'm happy for you to be open and to be yourself. Just be proud of who and what you are. Iris and I are supportive of your honestly and ability to express your true self! Love you to the moon and back."
Noah's followers responded to the sweet message from his grandfather in the comments, with one person writing, "I'm crying happy tears for you rn."
Another person added, "It's been a year since I lost my late grandfather and I miss them dearly and wish I could've come out to them So glad you have a good support system."
In Noah's initial video where he came out publicly, he lip-synced to a popular viral sound as the text, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"
As for the sound he used? He mimed along to, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious."
In the caption, Noah referenced his Stranger Things character Will Byers—who in the latest season is hinted at having feelings for his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard)—writing, "I guess I'm more like Will than I thought."