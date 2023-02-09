Noah Schnapp Shares Heartwarming Text He Received From His Grandpa After Coming Out as Gay

Watch : Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay

Noah Schnapp's family has got his back.

The Stranger Things star revealed the heartwarming text he received from his grandfather following his Jan. 5 TikTok video where he came out as gay.

"Hey noah I became aware today of your public announcement that you are gay," Noah's grandfather wrote in a text message shared by the actor in a Feb. 8 date TikTok. "I just want you to know that I love you the same and I'm happy for you to be open and to be yourself. Just be proud of who and what you are. Iris and I are supportive of your honestly and ability to express your true self! Love you to the moon and back."

Noah's followers responded to the sweet message from his grandfather in the comments, with one person writing, "I'm crying happy tears for you rn."

Another person added, "It's been a year since I lost my late grandfather and I miss them dearly and wish I could've come out to them So glad you have a good support system."