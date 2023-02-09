Summer House's Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Share Major Wedding Planning Update

Watch : Summer House's Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Tease "BIG" Fall Wedding

Another Summer House wedding is on the horizon.

Nine months after Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula said "I do" on the Bravo series, their co-stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are deep in the middle of planning their own nuptials.

"We are super close to locking everything in, either this week or next week," Lindsay exclusively told E! News ahead of the season seven premiere. "We are looking at this year in the fall and it being a big, big wedding. It's taken this long for us to come together—he's 38, I'm 36—I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay added that planning has "been a big challenge," which Carl credited to the lasting effects of COVID on the wedding industry. And for the couple, having cameras at their wedding is a no brainer.

"If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."