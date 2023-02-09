How to Pose Like a Celeb and Look Your Best in Pictures, According to This Expert

TikToker Christine Buzan shared three posing techniques so you can channel your inner Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and more when you want to show off your fabulous looks.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 09, 2023 6:21 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebritiesGrammysInfluencerTikTokE! Insider
Watch: TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Surgery

As Madonna famously sings, "Strike a pose, there's nothing to it." But it turns out, there is a lot more to it.

So, enter influencer Christine Buzan—a posing expert who shares her tips and tricks of the trade. And now, she's here to break down the red carpet trend from the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5.

As she noticed, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Keslea BalleriniOlivia Rodrigo and more of music's biggest stars modeled their glamorous looks by posing with their arms by their side. While the stance certainly commands attention, Christine noted that this position can also look very awkward in photos if it's not done properly. 

And this is where her expertise comes in. 

"Stand at a 45-degree angle," Christine began her Feb. 7 video. "Not only does posing at a 45-degree angle tend to be the most universally flattering way to pose for photos, but it makes your pose look less boxy and more streamlined."

She added, "Also, it immediately looks like you're posing instead of just standing there."

photos
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammys

As for tip no. 2? She suggested hugging your sides, especially if you want to enhance your body shape.

"Instead of letting your arms hang, you're going to bend them slightly at your elbows and your wrists," Christine advised while showing her 1.1 million followers a shot of Bebe Rexha. "It will create space and bending at your wrist will allow you to hug the bottom half of your body, which will really accent your curves."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trending Stories

1

Melanie Lynskey Claps Back to Adrianne Curry's Last of Us Diss

2
Exclusive

See Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Son Matteo in Person

3

Justin Timberlake Attempts to Distract Jessica Biel During Leg Workout

Her final tip might require some practice in the mirror, but once you nail it down, it will be a total game-changer.

"Stagger your shoulders," the TikToker explained. "Experiment with tilting one shoulder backward and lowering it. This will give the line of your pose an additional curve, so it has more movement."

As she pointed out, "It will make your pose look less stiff."

Now that you have Christine's posing guidelines, Madonna's "Vogue" lyrics just might hit a little differently.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Melanie Lynskey Claps Back to Adrianne Curry's Last of Us Diss

2
Exclusive

See Artem Chigvintsev's Parents Finally Meet Son Matteo in Person

3

Justin Timberlake Attempts to Distract Jessica Biel During Leg Workout

4

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Are Teaming Up for New TV Series

5

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Dating New Man After Kody Brown