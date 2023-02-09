How to Pose Like a Celeb and Look Your Best in Pictures, According to This Expert

Watch : TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Surgery

As Madonna famously sings, "Strike a pose, there's nothing to it." But it turns out, there is a lot more to it.

So, enter influencer Christine Buzan—a posing expert who shares her tips and tricks of the trade. And now, she's here to break down the red carpet trend from the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5.

As she noticed, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Keslea Ballerini, Olivia Rodrigo and more of music's biggest stars modeled their glamorous looks by posing with their arms by their side. While the stance certainly commands attention, Christine noted that this position can also look very awkward in photos if it's not done properly.

And this is where her expertise comes in.

"Stand at a 45-degree angle," Christine began her Feb. 7 video. "Not only does posing at a 45-degree angle tend to be the most universally flattering way to pose for photos, but it makes your pose look less boxy and more streamlined."

She added, "Also, it immediately looks like you're posing instead of just standing there."