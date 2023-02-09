Here's How to Score First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream BOGO Free Deal & More Skincare Starting at $8

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You know when a sale makes you feel overwhelmed, but in the best way possible? That's how we feel about all the current First Aid Beauty skincare deals happening right now. The sales are so good, clicking "Add To Bag" is giving us an adrenaline rush.
If you don't know where to start your First Aid Beauty shopping, here's the rundown on what you need to know— right now, First Aid Beauty is hosting a BOGO free sale on the Jumbo size of the super popular Ultra Repair Cream (it has over 3,300 raving reviews on the site), along with so many other skincare deals on their bestselling products for up to 60% off. Plus, when you add one Jumbo Ultra Repair Cream to your cart, not only do you get another free one, but you also get samples of the Ultra Repair Oatmeal Mask and an Ultra Repair Lip Therapy added to your order, for FREE!
There are also tons of limited edition kits you can get for up to $70 off, too! And, remember that KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub that went totally viral over on TikTok? It's currently on sale in a limited edition version for just $8.
To top it all off, you also get free shipping on your entire order. Phew. Scroll below to shop all the amazing, limited-time deals on your favorite First Aid Beauty products before everything sells out!
Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration
You can currently buy one of the jumbo Ultra Repair Cream and get one free! With the two jumbo hydrating creams comes an Ultra Repair Oatmeal Mask and an Ultra Repair Lip Therapy. This is an incredible deal on nourishing skincare that will last you well through the rest of winter and beyond.
KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Limited Edition
The KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub stole the show on TikTok, and now it's on sale for just $8. If you have dry, bumpy skin, uneven texture or other similar skin concerns, the results are visible and effective with this body scrub. It has Glycolic and Lactic Acids to smooth away bumps and nourish the skin. One promising review shares, "I've had KP badly on my legs and arms all my life. I never felt comfortable wearing shorts or skirts, bathing suits, or having anyone touch my legs. I'm 35, and can count on one hand how many times I've worn shorts. This has been the first product to ever REALLY make a difference. And I've only used it 3x!! I'm pairing it with CERAVE SA Cream (which never did anything on its own). It's not 100% gone yet, but boy, it's made a huge difference already. My legs have never been softer. I am so grateful for this product. It's rare you find a product that will make a REAL impact on your life. This one has for me. I can't wait to wear shorts this summer!!"
Studio FAB
This limited-edition Studio FAB kit has four full-size First Aid Beauty Products, including the Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Facial Radiance Pads, Ultra Repair Cream and Ultra Repair Lip Therapy. It also comes with a deluxe sample of the Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream and a travel size edition of the tried and true KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA. That's $121 worth of product for just $49.
Clean, Smooth + Groovy
If you have dry skin, you need this Clean, Smooth + Groovy First Aid Beauty set. Here's what's included:
- Pure Skin Face Cleanser (Travel Size)
- 28 ct Facial Radiance Pads (Travel Size)
- Ultra Repair Cream (Full Size)
- Facial Radiance Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum (Full Size)
- Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream (Deluxe Sample)
One five-star review shares, "I was so excited to see this gift set since the face wash, radiance pads and collagen cream are 3 of my favorite products. I've been using these each night since I got the set, and I love how clean and clear my face is right after and morning after. The dark spot serum is awesome and I love that it comes as a full size. I've been able to see a difference in some "sun spots" with just a few uses. Highly recommend gifting (to yourself and/or others) because it's such a good price for everything you get, and the products are awesome alone and together."
Cool To Be Clean
If you love the First Aid Beauty cleanser as much as we do, you'll want to snag this $18 set that comes with both a full-size and travel-size version of the Pure Skin Face Cleanser. One five-star review shares, "Oh my goodness, I love this cleanser so much! It is so gentle and really works well with my skin (combo/sensitive). It doesn't have much of a smell, just a kind of subtle clean soap smell. It has a whipped texture which feels really light, and it is white with a little shine to it, kind of like a pearl. You only need to use the smallest amount, and while it doesn't foam up much, it really spreads well. Then you just rub it in (I swear you can feel it cleaning all the dirt off your face), and then rinse it off. I instantly knew I loved it when I dried off my face and my skin didn't feel the least bit tight. It felt clean and moisturized. I highly recommend!"
