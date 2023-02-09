Here's How to Score First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream BOGO Free Deal & More Skincare Starting at $8

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You know when a sale makes you feel overwhelmed, but in the best way possible? That's how we feel about all the current First Aid Beauty skincare deals happening right now. The sales are so good, clicking "Add To Bag" is giving us an adrenaline rush.

If you don't know where to start your First Aid Beauty shopping, here's the rundown on what you need to know— right now, First Aid Beauty is hosting a BOGO free sale on the Jumbo size of the super popular Ultra Repair Cream (it has over 3,300 raving reviews on the site), along with so many other skincare deals on their bestselling products for up to 60% off. Plus, when you add one Jumbo Ultra Repair Cream to your cart, not only do you get another free one, but you also get samples of the Ultra Repair Oatmeal Mask and an Ultra Repair Lip Therapy added to your order, for FREE!

There are also tons of limited edition kits you can get for up to $70 off, too! And, remember that KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub that went totally viral over on TikTok? It's currently on sale in a limited edition version for just $8.

To top it all off, you also get free shipping on your entire order. Phew. Scroll below to shop all the amazing, limited-time deals on your favorite First Aid Beauty products before everything sells out!