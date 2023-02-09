Hilary Duff Wants Harry Styles to Play Her Latest How I Met Your Father Love Interest

Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father character Sophie Tompkins has had plenty of love interests so far—including Jesse (Chris Lowell), Ian (Daniel Augustin) and Drew (Josh Peck).
But there's one famous pop star-turned-actor that the star is down to have play her latest romantic partner. As Hilary exclusively shared on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News, "Harry Styles," before noting that her daughter Banks, 4—whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma—would be "so excited" to see her star alongside the "As It Was" singer.
"Sure, my god, we'd love to have Harry Styles, right?" Hilary said, to which her co-star Suraj Sharma, who plays Sid on the Hulu series, added, "That'd be dope."
Despite her several romantic partners, HIMYF fans still don't know the answer to the show's biggest mystery—who the father of Sophie's son is. Just as Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby did on How I Met Your Mother, the rebooted series is told from the POV of older Sophie—played by Kim Cattrall—as she recounts the events of how she met her son's father.
And as it turns out, the cast is just as in the dark as fans are. "We've stopped playing the guessing game," Hilary stated, "'cause no one gives us anything."
"One thing that I think is wonderful for us is they just don't tell us anything, so it's a lot easier to keep a poker face," her co-star Chris added. "If we don't know anything, we can't reveal anything."
While fans will have to wait to find out who the father is, they may not have to wait too long to see another HIMYM cameo. Original star Jason Segel previously told E! News that he'd love to pop up on the show, following suit with his former co-stars Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris.
"All of them together and all of us together, that would be epic. It's not gonna happen, probably, for a while," Suraj told E! News, to which Hilary optimistically responded, "We don't know. That could all happen."
Hear more from the cast—including whether Hilary has an update on the canceled Lizzie McGuire revival—in the full clip above.
