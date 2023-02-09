Hilary Duff Wants Harry Styles to Play Her Latest How I Met Your Father Love Interest

Watch : Hilary Duff on How I Met Your Father Love Interests & Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father character Sophie Tompkins has had plenty of love interests so far—including Jesse (Chris Lowell), Ian (Daniel Augustin) and Drew (Josh Peck).

But there's one famous pop star-turned-actor that the star is down to have play her latest romantic partner. As Hilary exclusively shared on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News, "Harry Styles," before noting that her daughter Banks, 4—whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma—would be "so excited" to see her star alongside the "As It Was" singer.

"Sure, my god, we'd love to have Harry Styles, right?" Hilary said, to which her co-star Suraj Sharma, who plays Sid on the Hulu series, added, "That'd be dope."

Despite her several romantic partners, HIMYF fans still don't know the answer to the show's biggest mystery—who the father of Sophie's son is. Just as Josh Radnor's Ted Mosby did on How I Met Your Mother, the rebooted series is told from the POV of older Sophie—played by Kim Cattrall—as she recounts the events of how she met her son's father.