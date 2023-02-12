Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Shania Twain and Blake Lively debuted bold new hair colors, while Pete Davidson shaved his head in this week's must-see celebrity transformations.

By Tierney Bricker Feb 12, 2023 11:00 AMTags
February isn't only the month for love, but also for making major hair changes.

At least, that's what celebrities have been doing recently, opting for bold new hues and chops. Shania Twain showed off not one, but two vibrant colors in a week, including a fiery red tint, while Blake Lively debuted darker locks while announcing her exciting new movie role that will delight fans of author Colleen Hoover. And a platinum blonde TikTok star known for her resemblance to Marilyn Monroe decided to find out if redheads have more fun, a choice that was also made by How I Met Your Father actress Francia Raisa.

Plus, Pete Davidson decided to shave his head, sporting a buzzcut at a recent NBA game, and Megan Fox said goodbye to her signature long tresses in favor of a lob. Meanwhile, Cindy Crawford also experimented with her look in a most polarizing fashion.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Shania Twain

The best thing about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun with your hair color.

The country music legend used the Grammys red carpet on Feb. 5 to show off her latest transformation, rocking fiery red tresses that she paired with her more muted ensemble.

"It was black and white, so I needed to add a little bit of splash of color," she explained exclusively to E! Live from the Red Carpet co-host Bobby Bones.

The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer's crimson color change comes just days after she stepped out with her platinum blonde hair—which she told Bobby was her "first platinum look"—at Republic Records' Grammys party on Feb. 1.

Getty / Backgrid
Pete Davidson

It's the bald king of Staten Island.

The Saturday Night Live alum debuted a newly shaved head at the New York Knicks game against the Los Angeles Lakers in NYC Jan. 31. Sporting a gray sweatsuit Pete and black aviator sunglasses with his new buzzcut, Davidson sat courtside next to Jon Stewart and Hasan Minhaj.

Instagram
Megan Fox

Transform and lob out!

The Transformers star debuted a new haircut and color on her Instagram Story Jan. 27, modeling a long bob with dark roots that faded into dark blonde ends. 

This isn't the first time Megan has switched up her signature dark tresses in recent months. Back in April, she sported fuchsia pink locks in the trailer for Good Mourning, and also rocked various shades of the bubblegum hue in the summer. 

Instagram
Blake Lively

So long, Blake. Hello, Lily!

After it was announced that the Gossip Girl was set to star in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling romance novel It Ends With Us, Blake unveiled the dramatic hair transformation she underwent for the role. 

Known for her signature wavy blonde tresses, Blake that debuted her newly brunette curls in a blurry photo posted to her Instagram Story Jan. 26.

Instagram, Francia Raisa
Francia Raisa

Forget the blue horn, this How I Met Your Father star is seeing red.

Francia took to Instagram Jan. 9 to debut a new copper hair color. "Good morning!" she captioned the photos. "Allow me to reintroduce myself..."

While some followers initially believed her dramatic new look was a wig, Francia set the record straight on her Instagram Story.

Nine Zero One hairstylist Ashley Ruiz was behind Francia's new mane and also shared a photo of the transformation on her Instagram, writing, "Auburn is the new Black."

"It's definitely not," the Grownish alum said. "She did it. She dyed it. And I love it! I'm so happy and I feel like a new woman."

TikTok
Jasmine Chiswell

This blonde bombshell is now a redhead.

The TikTok star—who is known for emulating Marilyn Monroe with her vintage fashion and old-Hollywood glam—said goodbye to her signature platinum locks when she unveiled her new copper-meets-auburn hair color in a Jan. 31 video. In addition to the new hue, Jasmine also styled her hair in loose, bouncy curls, a modern update to her go-to pink-up look.

"I know no one believes it's real," Jasmine captioned the video. "but it is!!!"

Instagram/Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford

Don't worry, the supermodel's new look isn't cause for alarm.

While bangs can sometimes signal distress in someone's life—see Emily on Emily in Paris!—Cindy's decision to try out the trend with a makeshift fringe had nothing to do with any drama.

"Not exactly trauma bangs," Cindy captioned an Instagram post Feb. 8. "Just testing!"

