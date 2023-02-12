Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Shania Twain Ready to Make Music With Harry Styles

February isn't only the month for love, but also for making major hair changes.

At least, that's what celebrities have been doing recently, opting for bold new hues and chops. Shania Twain showed off not one, but two vibrant colors in a week, including a fiery red tint, while Blake Lively debuted darker locks while announcing her exciting new movie role that will delight fans of author Colleen Hoover. And a platinum blonde TikTok star known for her resemblance to Marilyn Monroe decided to find out if redheads have more fun, a choice that was also made by How I Met Your Father actress Francia Raisa.

Plus, Pete Davidson decided to shave his head, sporting a buzzcut at a recent NBA game, and Megan Fox said goodbye to her signature long tresses in favor of a lob. Meanwhile, Cindy Crawford also experimented with her look in a most polarizing fashion.