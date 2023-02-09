Why Kristen Bell Has Honest Conversations With Her 2 Daughters About Dax Shepard's Addiction

Watch : Kristen Bell Reveals She Told Her Kids About Doing Mushrooms

No topic of discussion is off limits in Kristen Bell's house.

This means that the Frozen actress and husband Dax Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8, are well-aware their dad's past struggles with addiction.

"I know it's shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he's in recovery," Kristen told Real Simple magazine in a cover interview published Feb. 9. "And we talk about sex."

She added, "There are all these 'hard' topics that don't have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability and a little bit of credit."

Dax has spoken candidly about his journey to sobriety in the past. "From 18 to 29 I was a heavy smoker, heavy drinker, drug addict, terrible eater and philanderer," he told Playboy in 2012. "The past eight years, since I got sober, have honestly been about trying to peel back each of those habits, to get back to the 12-year-old kid inside who was tremendously excited about life."