Next in Fashion: Tan France, Gigi Hadid Welcome Hailey Bieber and More in Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Tan France Talks Co-Hosting With Gigi Hadid on Netflix Show

One day you're out, and the next day you're in.

It's been over three years since Tan France and Alexa Chung presented Next in Fashion as Netflix's answer to Project Runway and Making the Cut, but the streamer is bringing out the stars for season two.

In the new trailer out Feb. 9, Gigi Hadid steps in to host alongside the Queer Eye star to see which fashion designer hopeful is deserving of the $200,000 prize ahead of the March 3 premiere.

"It's all about exaggeration and playfulness," Gigi says in the clip, to which Tan replies, "I want extra, I want beauty." Runways featured in the trailer include beachball swimwear, double denim and even an unconventional materials challenge with fresh greenery.

The teaser also promises an expert panel of "fashion royalty," including Donatella Versace, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain and Ashley Park. Additionally, season one guest judge Jason Bolden and Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson will be this season's regular judges.