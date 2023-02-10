Everyone's Packing These 25 Resort Accessories For Warm Weather Getaways

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Ah, February. The shortest month of the year, yet the one that often feels like the longest. How do we handle this? By taking advantage of one of the last long weekends for a few months and just getting out of town.

Or making a Valentine's Day trip of it. Or just any weekend. Or hey, making the kids' spring breaks into the perfect excuse to take the whole family to the Caribbean for the first time since before we learned the word "coronavirus."

Whatever the reason you have for wanting one, a warm weather getaway is definitely on the horizon this time of year. And the last thing you want is to be caught unprepared for it.

Below are 25 resort-ready accessories that range from the essential to the really essential. Shoes? Sarongs? Hats? Something a little sassy, in case it's just the two of you after all? Oh, yes. It's all in here. Scroll on, and start packing!