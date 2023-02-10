Everyone's Packing These 25 Resort Accessories For Warm Weather Getaways

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Ah, February. The shortest month of the year, yet the one that often feels like the longest. How do we handle this? By taking advantage of one of the last long weekends for a few months and just getting out of town.
Or making a Valentine's Day trip of it. Or just any weekend. Or hey, making the kids' spring breaks into the perfect excuse to take the whole family to the Caribbean for the first time since before we learned the word "coronavirus."
Whatever the reason you have for wanting one, a warm weather getaway is definitely on the horizon this time of year. And the last thing you want is to be caught unprepared for it.
Below are 25 resort-ready accessories that range from the essential to the really essential. Shoes? Sarongs? Hats? Something a little sassy, in case it's just the two of you after all? Oh, yes. It's all in here. Scroll on, and start packing!
CB Grey Whitney Shawl
This modal-silk blend shawl can be used as a headband, hair wrap, cover-up, sarong, and pretty much any other thing you can think of, which makes it a perfect space-saving addition to your luggage.
Canopy Verde Willoughby Crossbody Bag
Vibrant, lightweight, and roomy, this jewel-toned crossbody brings topical vibes to resort outfitting.
Olivia Le Rio Rainbow Pearl Necklace
Add boho-chic texture and color to your poolside looks with this beaded necklace from Olivia Le.
Ideal Fashions Earth Wood Bondi Polarized Sunglasses
These "unique, hand-crafted wood frames" are unlike anything else in your collection. Per Ideal Fashions, they include "anti-scratch and anti-fog multi-layer tac polarized lenses" that should "eliminate 100% of UVA/UVB light." On top of that, they include "eco-friendly sustainable wood arms," that are "recyclable, biodegradable, non-toxic...[and] moisture and water resistant." Sounds like it's worth booking a vacation just for an opportunity to wear them.
Brunna Co Riri Jute Straw Hat
This textured topper finishes resort-ready looks with sophisticated style.
Canopy Verde Greenpoint Convertible Laptop & Travel Backpack
For those who can't help but bring work with them wherever they go: This sizable travel backpack that can hold a laptop and more.
Laguna Beach Textile Company Cabana Beach Towel
Any seasoned traveler knows: You always pack a pillowcase and a towel. You never know!
Poppy & Sage Straw Sun Visor
For those who prefer a hat that won't mess with a beachy blowout, this vibrant straw visor is an adorable alternative.
Belle & Bloom Tenacity Woven Heels
If you're headed somewhere sandy, kitten heels are your friend. They offer a little more panache than a flat sandal, but don't pose the threat to ankles like a stiletto heel might.
At The Venue Berthe Dress
This wear-everywhere dress brings a flirtatious touch to pool coverups and date night drinks alike.
Woodey Black Oak Veneer Wood Sunglasses
This glare-reducing sunglasses feature wooden frames and polarized lenses in a classically flattering shape.
Rains Tote Bag Mini
Small, roomy, and waterproof, this tote is the ultimate trip accessory.
Vanity Couture Antica Luxury Gold Cover-Up Necklace
This effortlessly sexy cover-up necklace from Vanity Couture is just irresistible.
Joey Baby Anne Mask Chain
After a few years of wearing masks on and off, it's easy to feel meh about it as an accessory. This glimmering mask chain makes it feel like much more of a playful statement — no matter where you are.
Adiba Morning Blue Hat
Topped with hand-sewn flowers and hand-finished embellishments, this generously sized hat keeps the sun off of your face in style.
Schutz Aruana Leather Sandals
These sophisticated sandals from from Schutz feature "a modern square-shaped toe," and are "finished with a shiny metal accent." They effortlessly elevate your warm weather ensembles, and match with almost anything in your closet.
Ghost Democracy Invisible Lightweight Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 33
Even though it's winter, you still need to protect your complexion! This lightweight SPF 33 sunscreen is meant to be protective and buildable, so you can add makeup on top of it without clogging your pores.
Overexposed Topanga Beach Umbrella
This oversized umbrella both protects you from the sun's harsh rays and makes you easier to find on a crowded tropical beach. Win-win.
Kahindo Oxy Robe
Seen here in Kahindo's original Namib Print, this head-turning layer includes bell sleeves and a tie belt for maximum versatility.
Blondish Salsa Sandals
The memory foam insole and non-slip outsole of these sassy heels make them surprisingly comfortable to wear for long nights out.
Hey Harper Sarah Hoop Earrings
Sometimes, you just want a cute vacation picture for Instagram. Add these hoops to a swimsuit and sarong and you've got one.
Old Soles Patent Shuk Sandals
Old Soles describes their Shuk Sandals as "premium leather sandals [with] a wide strap at the open toes, adjustable buckled sling back, leather lining, and rubber white soles." I describe them as ideal for warm weather getaways where a lot of walking may be involved.
Beach Umbrella Drink & Snack Holder Table
Picnic on the horizon? Family beach trip ahead? Whatever's on your calendar, you won't want to be without this umbrella accessory. I mean, no one likes a sandy phone.
Richer Poorer Cloud Weave Robe Coat
This relaxed-fit cotton robe can work as an effortless coverup for swimwear, but you also just wear it at home for a cozy-chic moment.
Sunflow The Beach Bundle
This lightweight and portable kit includes everything you need to make a day at the beach....well, a day at the beach! Per Sunflow, the set includes a Sunflow chair, Sun Shade umbrella, drink holder, dry bag, and towel.
