Cameron Diaz Makes Return to Acting on London Film Set With Jamie Foxx

There's something about Cameron Diaz being back on set that makes us smile.

The Avaline businesswoman, who is making her return to acting for the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, was photographed on set alongside her co-star Jamie Foxx.

In the snap, the two looked sharp, with the Ray actor wearing a sleek classic black tuxedo. As for the Charlie's Angels star, she wore a black blazer and matching pants.

The new pics follow Jamie's conversation with E! News in August where he revealed how he was able to convince Cameron to come out of her retirement and return to the screen.

"We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, 'Just give the people one more again,'" he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop. "We love her, we've been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic."