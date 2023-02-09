Cameron Diaz Makes Return to Acting on London Film Set With Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz was photographed on set of her new film with Jamie Foxx Back in Action. See the first look at the project.

Feb 09, 2023
Cameron DiazJamie FoxxCelebrities
There's something about Cameron Diaz being back on set that makes us smile.

The Avaline businesswoman, who is making her return to acting for the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, was photographed on set alongside her co-star Jamie Foxx

In the snap, the two looked sharp, with the Ray actor wearing a sleek classic black tuxedo. As for the Charlie's Angels star, she wore a black blazer and matching pants. 

The new pics follow Jamie's conversation with E! News in August where he revealed how he was able to convince Cameron to come out of her retirement and return to the screen.

"We just begged and pleased on my knees, like, 'Just give the people one more again,'" he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop. "We love her, we've been waiting on her and this is just gonna be fantastic."

This isn't the first time Jamie and Cameron have worked together, fans will recall that the two starred alongside each other in the 2014 remake of Annie, which was The Holiday actress' last film before retirement.

Jamie broke the news about the film back in June by sharing a phone call between him, the actress and Tom Brady on Twitter.

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

"Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT," Jamie tweeted June 29. "@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION—our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!"

During the call, the NFL quarterback chimed in to offer her some advice, as someone who he said is "relatively successful at un-retiring."

"Honestly," Cameron joked at the time. "[You're] exactly what I needed."

