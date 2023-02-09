Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $380 Crossbody Bag for Just $95

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.
You can get the Natalia Square Crossbody for just $95. Normally, this bag costs $380, but this is a today-only deal that you cannot miss. Just make sure you use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. You can wear this as a shoulder bag, carry it by the top handle, or rock it as a crossbody. It may look small, but it can fit the largest iPhone along with your other must-haves with a lot of shoppers raving about its compact storage.
This bag is on sale in five colors: black, grey, lilac, light blue, and coral. A 75% discount is just too good to pass up, right? Shop before this deal disappears!
Kate Spade 75% Off Deal
Kate Spade Natalia Square Crossbody
This bag is on sale in five colors: black, grey, lilac, light blue, and coral. It has interior pockets for your credit cards and small essentials. Make sure you use the promo code EXTRA20 at checkout to get this $95 price.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Natalia Square Crossbody Reviews
A shopper shared, "Love love love! You just can't go wrong with Kate Spade bags. I love this one because of the buttery soft leather."
Another gushed, "Great purchase. I got a lot of compliments every time I use this pocket book. Very attractive .you can use it on any occasion . It's worth the price."
Someone reviewed, "It's so adorable I love the color pink it's small but not too small fun for everyday shopping."
A Kate Spade shopper wrote, "This purse is a delight to use, ample room and is darling. So glad I purchased it, will enjoy for many years to come!! I have received many compliments on it, makes me happy to carry it."
"Great Crossbody! I have a thing for quilted bags & just love this one! The color & price was just right," someone reviewed.
If you're looking for more great bags, check out these duffel bags that come in 20 colors with 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.