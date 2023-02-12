Save $100 On This Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Deal Before It Sells Out

Whether you need to clean up after the big game ASAP or are just getting a jump on spring cleaning, this vacuum deal is for you.

By Sophy Ziss Feb 12, 2023 1:00 PMTags
Ecomm: QVC Vacuum Deal

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

How many reasons are there to buy a Dyson V8 Extra De-Tangle Cord-Free Vacuum? Let me count the ways. One, your current vacuum is old and busted, meaning you never want to use it. Two, you've got a party coming up that you need to be able to clean up after. Three, that "spring cleaning" resolution is coming up quickly.

But number four, my personal favorite: This Dyson Vacuum with 8 tools included is massively on sale right now. Per the brand, it's "engineered for everyday quick cleaning," which is really the best kind of vacuum to have. This vac can be used in the traditional manner, but can also be converted into a handheld for cars, stairs, and upholstery.

Have I mentioned yet that you can save $100 on the complete kit? Because you can! Scroll on to grab this deal before it sells out. No one wants to pick potato chip crumbs out of the carpet by hand.

Dyson V8 Extra De-Tangle Cord-Free Vacuum & 8 Tools

According to the brand, here's what's included in this incredible Dyson V8 deal: The Dyson V8 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, as well as a "V8 wand, motorbar cleaner head, docking station, combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush, mattress tool, up-top tool, extension hose, hair screw tool, and charger."

$350
$449
QVC

After all that cleaning, you deserve to pamper yourself with two enormous Peter Thomas Roth gel masks for just over $50.

