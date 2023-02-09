Apple iPad Flash Deal: Save 52% on a Product Bundle With Accessories

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've wanted an iPad, now is the perfect time to shop because there's a can't-miss, flash deal that's calling your name. This is the perfect excuse to treat yourself or get a gift for someone else in your life.
Instead of spending $1,033, you can get an iPad bundle for just $500 at HSN. This bundle has an iPad 10.2" Gen 9, Truly Wireless earbuds with charging case, foldable tablet stand, 2-in-1 stylus pen, cleaning cloth, lightning to USB-C charging cable, USB-C power adapter, Phoenix case, and Bluetooth keyboard.
Deals like this don't come around very often. Shop this deal while you can!
Apple iPad Gen 9 With Wireless Earbuds & Keyboard
Here's what you get with this bundle:
- Apple iPad 10.2" 9th Gen
- Truly Wireless earbuds with charging case
- Foldable tablet stand
- 2-in-1 stylus pen
- Cleaning cloth
- Lightning to USB-C charging cable
- USB-C power adapter
- Phoenix case
- Bluetooth keyboard
- Essentials for iPad Deluxe 4 Voucher
If you need more information before you shop, check out these reviews from happy customers.
Apple iPad Gen 9 Reviews
A shopper raved, "This Apple iPad bundle was an absolute great deal. I was in need of a new iPad and this was the ticket. So easy to transfer from my old iPad. Best purchase from HSN to date!"
Another gushed, "I am so happy I was able to make this purchase. I called Apple to compare prices and the representative told me even if he gave me the discount offered if you find a product at a lower price, they could not match this price. Thank you HSN I love my new IPad."
An HSN customer shared, "Love my new iPad and accessories which I use it for college classes and my online closet. The cover and carrying case are fabulous! Glad that I purchased it!"
Another said, "Price was great. Have enjoyed using it. Plus it came with good accessories."
"I am in love. One of the best purchases I have made in years tank you got all the. Bells and whistles that came in the bundle," a customer reviewed.
Looking for more great deals? Check out these 27 premium tech brands that you didn't know you get shop on Amazon.