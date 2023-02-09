Lose Yourself in This Close-Up Shot of Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade’s Engagement Ring

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

If you had one shot, or one opportunity to see a close-up of Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's engagement ring, would you check it out or let that moment slip?

Well, the 27-year-old recently gave fans that chance, providing her Instagram followers with another look at her diamond sparkler on Feb. 8.

As she wrote alongside a clip herself rushing to put it on her finger, "Chaotically running to put my ring on this morning after sleeping without it for the first time."

The ring appears to feature an oval-cut diamond solitaire set on a gold band. Fans first got a peek at the stunner after Hailie announced her engagement to her longtime love Evan McClintock.

"Casual weekend recap…" the podcast host captioned a Feb. 6 post featuring photos from the proposal, which seems to take place on a rooftop with roses and champagne. "2.4.23 I love you @evanmcclintock11."