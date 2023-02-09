Lose Yourself in This Close-Up Shot of Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade’s Engagement Ring

Days after Hailie Jade debuted her ring and announced her engagement to Evan McClintock, the daughter of Eminem gave fans a closer look at her diamond sparkler on Instagram. See the photo.

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

If you had one shot, or one opportunity to see a close-up of Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's engagement ring, would you check it out or let that moment slip?

Well, the 27-year-old recently gave fans that chance, providing her Instagram followers with another look at her diamond sparkler on Feb. 8.

As she wrote alongside a clip herself rushing to put it on her finger, "Chaotically running to put my ring on this morning after sleeping without it for the first time."

The ring appears to feature an oval-cut diamond solitaire set on a gold band. Fans first got a peek at the stunner after Hailie announced her engagement to her longtime love Evan McClintock.

"Casual weekend recap…" the podcast host captioned a Feb. 6 post featuring photos from the proposal, which seems to take place on a rooftop with roses and champagne. "2.4.23 I love you @evanmcclintock11."

photos
2022 Celebrity Engagements

Based on her Instagram, it appears that Hailie and Evan have been dating since at least 2016, when they both attended Michigan State University. And while the couple has mostly kept their relationship private, Hailie did give followers a glimpse into their romance by posting a picture of them kissing to Instagram last February, captioning the photo, "Yesterday & everyday."

Instagram

To see more of her Instagram snaps from over the years, keep scrolling.

Erika Christine Photography
Engaged

Will the bride-to-be please stand up? Hailie announced her engagement to her longtime love Evan McClintock on Instagram in February 2023.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit physique in a black bikini. 

Instagram
Staying Safe

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Hailie took to Instagram to encourage her followers to adhere by public health protocols. "...seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" she writes. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

Instagram
Music Lover

After attending the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, she shares on Instagram, "lolla, i love you but i'm feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again."

Instagram
Arianator

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. Hailie channels her inner Ariana Grande with this Halloween look. 

Instagram
New York Minute

Hailie hits the streets of the Big Apple looking effortlessly chic. 

Instagram
Red Lipstick Lady

Hailie, 25, flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in November 2018. 

Instagram
Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Instagram
Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Instagram
Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captions this sweet photo from 2016. 

Instagram
Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Instagram
Puppy Perfection

Hailie teases on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Hailie captions this February 2019 social media snap, "new selfie, who dis?"

Instagram
Aloha

In March 2019, the social media star takes a trip to Hawaii, where she poses in a yellow bikini.

Instagram
Chasing Waterfalls

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," Hailie writes alongside this vacation pic.

Instagram
Sunday Funday

"currently cuddled up with my pups on the couch," Hailie tells her followers in April 2019. "what's your favorite way to spend sunday?"

