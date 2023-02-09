ABC News Producer Dax Tejera's Official Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

New details on Dax Tejera's passing have been disclosed.



A little more than a month after the ABC News producer died at the age of 37, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to E! News that his cause of death was "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication."



Tereja's manner of death, according to the Chief Medical Examiner Office, has been ruled an accident.

In late December, the network's president, Kim Godwin, confirmed Tereja passed away in a memo to staff, per The Hollywood Reporter. In her Dec. 24 message, she shared the executive producer—who is survived by wife Veronica and their two daughters Sofia, 2, and Ella, 7 months—suffered a heart attack the day before.

"As EP of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Dax's energy, passion and love for that show, ABC News, and you, shined every Sunday morning," Godwin wrote, according to the publication. "That same love was extended to his precious girls."