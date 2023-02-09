Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Undergoes Surgery to Remove Large Ovarian Cyst

Chrishell Stause is on the mend after undergoing surgery.
The Selling Sunset star recently shared a photo of herself from a hospital bed to Instagram Stories, noting her health condition.
"Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed," she wrote alongside a Feb. 9 photo of her wearing a scrub cap and mask while in bed. "Thank you Dr. Hakakha for taking such good care of me."
She also included a possible nod to her partner, G Flip, adding, "Feeling good and being looked after by my [purple heart emoji]."
The Netflix star also concluded her update with a message for fans to always remain aware of their health. "If you have bad unexplained cramps," she wrote, "Don't ignore it!"
Chrishell's health update comes weeks after she returned home from a trip to G Flip's native Australia. In late January, the musician—who began dating the realtor in May 2022—gave a sweet update on their relationship.
"We're very much happy and in love," they exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on Jan. 30. "And everything is going great, and we're just enjoying our time together."
In fact, their romance couldn't be better.
"Obviously, it's awesome that I'm over here living in L.A., and I love it here and she's made me feel so much at home here," the musician continued. "And everything's going well. She was on tour with me in Australia for the last few weeks, and it's been so fun showing her Australia, and my family love her."
And though the two have each been quite busy over the past year, as G Flip noted, they've always managed to make time for each other.
"Our schedules so far have been really accommodating for our relationship," they shared. "I've been on tour, she's had time off from filming and real estate and stuff, so then she's come and visited me. While she was filming a movie, we had a few weeks apart, but the best thing about technology these days, you got FaceTime. We be FaceTiming every day, so it's been really easy."