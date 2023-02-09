Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Undergoes Surgery to Remove Large Ovarian Cyst

Watch : G Flip GUSHES Over GF Chrishell Stause at G'Day USA Arts Gala

Chrishell Stause is on the mend after undergoing surgery.

The Selling Sunset star recently shared a photo of herself from a hospital bed to Instagram Stories, noting her health condition.

"Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed," she wrote alongside a Feb. 9 photo of her wearing a scrub cap and mask while in bed. "Thank you Dr. Hakakha for taking such good care of me."

She also included a possible nod to her partner, G Flip, adding, "Feeling good and being looked after by my [purple heart emoji]."

The Netflix star also concluded her update with a message for fans to always remain aware of their health. "If you have bad unexplained cramps," she wrote, "Don't ignore it!"

Chrishell's health update comes weeks after she returned home from a trip to G Flip's native Australia. In late January, the musician—who began dating the realtor in May 2022—gave a sweet update on their relationship.