Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl 2023 to Make It Seem Like You’re a Sports Expert

Watch : Rihanna Is "Pre-Gaming" the Super Bowl in New Teaser

The big day is almost here, and we're not talking birthdays or anniversaries.

That's right, the 2023 Super Bowl is upon us. On Feb. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out against the Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But, that's not all football's biggest game will bring to viewers this year.

After all, the NFL event—which will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.—will also mark Rihanna's return to live performance in over five years. Additionally, Super Bowl LVIIl will be jam-packed with star-studded commercials that you most definitely will not want to miss.

For example, highly anticipated trailers for The Flash and The Little Mermaid are expected to air between plays. Meanwhile, stars like Adam Driver, Pete Davidson and Alicia Silverstone have all been enlisted by brands to star in their ads.

And the celebrations are likely to keep going off the field as well. With celebrities already touching down in Arizona ahead of the big match-up, which is set to make sports history as the first time two Black quarterbacks are playing against each other, it's clear this Super Bowl Sunday will be a memorable one.

Keep scrolling to learn all the details of the 2023 Super Bowl.