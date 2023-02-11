Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl 2023 to Make It Seem Like You’re a Sports Expert

The big day is almost here, and we're not talking birthdays or anniversaries.
That's right, the 2023 Super Bowl is upon us. On Feb. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles will battle it out against the Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But, that's not all football's biggest game will bring to viewers this year.
After all, the NFL event—which will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.—will also mark Rihanna's return to live performance in over five years. Additionally, Super Bowl LVIIl will be jam-packed with star-studded commercials that you most definitely will not want to miss.
For example, highly anticipated trailers for The Flash and The Little Mermaid are expected to air between plays. Meanwhile, stars like Adam Driver, Pete Davidson and Alicia Silverstone have all been enlisted by brands to star in their ads.
And the celebrations are likely to keep going off the field as well. With celebrities already touching down in Arizona ahead of the big match-up, which is set to make sports history as the first time two Black quarterbacks are playing against each other, it's clear this Super Bowl Sunday will be a memorable one.
Keep scrolling to learn all the details of the 2023 Super Bowl.
When and where can I watch the 2023 Super Bowl?
If weren't able to grab tickets to the Super Bowl, do not fret. The game will air on Fox at 3:30 P.M. Pacific / 6:30pm Eastern. For those without cable, the game will also stream on services including Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.
Who is playing at the 2023 Super Bowl?
After a competitive season, the Philadelphia Eagles will go head to head with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The match-up will make history in more than one way as, for the first time ever, two Black quarterbacks—Eagles' Jalen Hurts and Chief's Patrick Mahomes—will play against each other in the Super Bowl. Hurts, 24, and Mahomes, 27, will also be the youngest starting quarterback pair in Super Bowl history.
The game will also have a splash of sibling rivalry as brothers Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Eagles will be the first brothers to compete against each other in the Super Bowl.
Who is performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Ooh na na, what's her name? It's Rihanna.
The superstar announced she was heading the halftime show Sept. 25 in typical iconic fashion: an image of her tattooed hand holding up a football.
Though she had only been in talks to sing at the show in the past, the 34-year-old noted that becoming a mom to her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky's baby boy last May had an impact on her decision to say yes to the gig.
"But when you become a mom," she told Apple Music in a Feb. 9 interview, "there's just something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world."
As for what's on the setlist? The bad gal kept details wrapped, except for the run time.
"The setlist was the biggest challenge," she shared. "That was the hardest, hardest part—deciding how to maximize thirteen minutes, but also celebrate. That's what the show is going to be, it's going to be a celebration of my catalog, in the best way we could have put it together."
What 2023 Super Bowl commercials should you watch out for?
There will be plenty of commercials that'll keep you glued to your couch during the 2023 Super Bowl. For example, a Pringles Ad starring Meghan Trainor, an e.l.f. Cosmetics Ad starring Jennifer Coolidge and more.
The Super Bowl will also air trailers for The Flash, The Little Mermaid and Fast X, among others.
Click here for more information on the star-studded commercial lineup.