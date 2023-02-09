3 of Your Favorite Disney Franchises Are Getting Sequels: All the Details

Watch : Disney Announces Toy Story, Frozen & Zootopia Sequels

Now this is a magical announcement!

Disney is working on sequels for animated favorites Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia, a representative for the company confirmed to E! News on Feb. 8. Disney CEO Bob Iger first revealed the news in an earning calls the same day.

"Today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia," Iger said, according to Deadline. "We'll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

This will be Zootopia's first sequel after the original—which featured Shakira and Idris Elba—released in 2016. Toy Story's newest installment will mark the fifth in its franchise, following in the footsteps of 2019's Toy Story 4 and 2022 spinoff Lightyear, starring Chris Evans.