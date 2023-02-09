Sarah Paulson's Malibu Home Will Inspire Your Next Beach Getaway

Watch : Does Sarah Paulson Prefer to Play Real or Fictional Characters?

Sarah Paulson has mastered Malibu magic.

The Run actress invited readers into her 500-square-foot beach home for Architectural Digest's March issue. The property, a trailer nestled in the famed Southern California city, was one she purchased after her dog showed a love for the area.

"I don't know if this is gonna sound strange. It certainly won't to anyone who is wild about their pets," Sarah explained to AD in a video tour of her space. "I brought my dog to my friend's house. She has a house in the same area and I took my dog for a walk on the beach. I've never seen my dog so happy."

Sarah continued with a laugh, "So, I actually really got the house for my dog. That's the truth."

Now, the 48-year-old is the owner of a seaside hideaway that has no shortage of character. The property, which was transformed with the help of Nickey Kehoe co-owner Amy Kehoe and Jeff Spiegel of Heartwood Construction + Design, features elements such as stow-away storage compartments, brass hardware and a purple exterior.