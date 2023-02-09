Justin and Hailey Bieber's Hawaiian Vacation Is Absolutely Yummy

Watch : Justin Bieber Sells Music Catalog for $200M

Sometimes, all you need is a beauty and a beach.

That was the case for Justin and Hailey Bieber when they embarked on a Hawaiian getaway. As seen in photos recently posted to Instagram, the couple had the best time soaking up the sun, catching up with friends and tasting all the yummy delights the islands had to offer.

In one picture, Hailey, 26, is seen holding a friend's baby as she shared a laugh with Justin inside a Japanese restaurant. In another shot, the duo—who tied the knot in 2018 before marking their marriage with a bigger wedding in the following year—is pictured cuddling up next to some tropical fronds under the night sky.

Other images show Hailey enjoying a snack at a convenience store, sipping a drink on a grassy lawn, hanging out in the wilderness with singer Justine Skye and striking a sultry pose in a backless pink dress.

The model captioned a Feb. 6 post: "best."