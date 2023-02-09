Justin and Hailey Bieber's Hawaiian Vacation Is Absolutely Yummy

Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Bieber, recently jetted down to Hawaii for a tropical getaway. See all their vacation photos.

Sometimes, all you need is a beauty and a beach.

That was the case for Justin and Hailey Bieber when they embarked on a Hawaiian getaway. As seen in photos recently posted to Instagram, the couple had the best time soaking up the sun, catching up with friends and tasting all the yummy delights the islands had to offer.

In one picture, Hailey, 26, is seen holding a friend's baby as she shared a laugh with Justin inside a Japanese restaurant. In another shot, the duo—who tied the knot in 2018 before marking their marriage with a bigger wedding in the following year—is pictured cuddling up next to some tropical fronds under the night sky.

Other images show Hailey enjoying a snack at a convenience store, sipping a drink on a grassy lawn, hanging out in the wilderness with singer Justine Skye and striking a sultry pose in a backless pink dress.

The model captioned a Feb. 6 post: "best."

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Cutest Pics

While Justin didn't use words to describe photos from his vacation—simply posting emojis of a heart, a rainbow and kissy faces to convey his emotions in the caption—his wife had another cute word for him.

Hailey wrote in the comment section on a Feb. 7 post, "squish."

Feeling the FOMO? Keep scrolling for more from Justin and Hailey's vacay.

Instagram
Hawaiian Nights
Instagram
Snuggly Selfie
Instagram
Riding in Cars With Friends
Instagram
You Smile, I Smile
Instagram
Group Dinner
Instagram
Yummy Yummy
Instagram
Cheers
Instagram
Tropical Paradise
Instagram
Model Behavior
Instagram
Fish Friends
Instagram
Girl Squad
Instagram
Beach Babe

