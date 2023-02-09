Dwayne Johnson Reveals How He Pulled Off That Adele Surprise at 2023 Grammys

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Is STAR-STRUCK by THESE Celebrities at Grammys

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is detailing what went into his baller surprise for Adele at the 2023 Grammys.

For those who missed the viral interaction during the Feb. 5 award show, the moment occurred when host Trevor Noah revealed during his monologue that the "Hello" singer" is a massive fan of the Black Adam star—but she'd never met him. Until that moment, of course. To Adele's shock, Dwayne—who is also a big fan of hers—then popped out from the audience as the two embraced and met for the first time.

"We wanted to do something special for Adele," he told Variety in an interview published Feb. 7. "I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times. But I've got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well—her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I've always admired that about her."