Bachelor Sneak Peek: Zach Questions Whether Anastasia Is Only On the Show for Instagram Followers

Watch : Bachelor EXCLUSIVE: Zach Confronts Anastasia Over Her Motives

It's the question no Bachelor ever wants to ask a potential suitor: "Are you here for the right reasons?"

In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 13 episode of The Bachelor, Zach Shallcross is given some troubling news from Kylee during the gang's trip to the Bahamas.

"This is all just very hearsay," Kylee tells Zach. "But Anastasia, she's constantly always talking about the amount of Instagram followers that she's going to get while being here."

Zach, of course, doesn't respond well.

"That freaks me the f--k out," he tells Kylee. "I am terrified that I would end up with someone that was here for the wrong reasons—that's really not there to love me and have a future, but really there for the fame."

Not the dreaded Bachelor Nation clout chaser!

"Hearing this information about Anastasia?" Zach says in his confessional. "I need to address it, a thousand percent."

Well, no time like the present.