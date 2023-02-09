15 Under $100 Nordstrom New Arrivals I Predict Will Sell Out This Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Today is a good shopping day, and Nordstrom's new arrivals section is the reason why.
As a shopping writer and addict, I can spend hours scrolling through the cutest looks from my favorite brands, and that's exactly what I've done with Nordstrom. Let me just say, the pieces delivered! With new looks from SKIMS, Open Edit, BP., HOUSE OF WANT and more, along with some new beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury, Nordstrom has some must-have clothes, accessories and makeup. Obviously, I had to compile all the best under $100 Nordstrom new arrivals for you to shop before they all go out of stock, too.
Scroll below to shop my 15 top Nordstrom new arrival picks that I'm predicting will sell out like rapid fire this month.
Treasure & Bond One-Shoulder Thermal Knit Sweater
This thermal knit sweater is elevated with its off-shoulder design. Whether you pair the look with some loose-fitted jeans or dress it up with some wide-leg trousers, this sweater will become a staple in your wardrobe.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress
The latest SKIMS addition to Nordstrom includes this soft lounge long slip dress that is buttery soft and so comfortable. Sizes and colors are already selling out!
BP. Set of 3 Hoop Earrings
If you want to add some staple jewelry to your wardrobe without breaking the bank, you obviously need to snag this $15 set of three gold hoops. They're the perfect everyday earrings at such an affordable price.
Chelsea28 Asymmetric Hem Satin Dress
This satin dress comes in black or navy with a floral print, and I can't decide which is cuter. No matter which shade you go for, this asymmetric hem midi dress will look beautiful on.
BP. Karsyn Strappy Slide Sandal
If you're already daydreaming of your spring shoe collection, get ahead of the game and add these $30 strappy slide sandals to your closet. For a heel this trendy and versatile, that sale price is unbeatable.
Open Edit Oversize Curve Hem Blazer
This Open Edit oversized blazer will take you from the office to dinner-and-drinks in style. A chic blazer for under $80 that can be worn just about everywhere is worthy of selling out, in my book.
Longchamp Le Pliage Extra Small Filet Knit Shoulder Bag
This Longchamp Le Pliage knit shoulder bag screams spring and summer. If you want to place smaller items in the shoulder bag, like keys or coins, I recommend lining the bag with a scarf or placing it in a small wallet or pouch.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
Nordstrom has some amazing new beauty arrivals, too, like this Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder that will have your makeup looking perfect. The microfine powder works like literal magic by blurring away lines and more.
Open Edit Ruched Cutout Mock Neck Top
This mock neck top is so chic and flattering. The ruched detailing on the side shows a bit of skin. To make the look edgier, pair the top with some black faux leather pants and heeled boots. The perfect Valentine's Day date night look, IMO.
SKIMS Lace Trim Romper
This SKIMS lace trim romper comes in black and hot pink, and there are so many ways to sport either look. You can wear the romper under jeans or leather pants, and layer it under coats and more.
ASTR the Label Ruched Long Sleeve Minidress
This ASTR the Label ruched long sleeve mini dress will have you receiving so many compliments, whether you pair it with heels, flats or boots. It has a flattering, fitted bodice and the prettiest billowing sleeves. Just looking at it is making me want to fast-forward to spring.
Fleur't Iconic Lace Trim Camisole with Shelf Bra
On the topic of receiving compliments on your clothes, you'll definitely get a bunch with this lace trim camisole. Not only does it look elegant and flattering, but it has a shelf bra for extra comfort and support!
Lisa Vicky Major Bit Loafer Mule
These heeled loafer mules will become your new favorite pair of heels that you can wear to the office or out to dinner. They come in black, white, dusty pink and camel, and all I need to decide on next is which color I'm adding to my cart.
HOUSE OF WANT Clutch
This diamante HOUSE OF WANT clutch is such a showstopper. It's the perfect handbag to top off any look, and it's already selling out quick.
Open Edit Bias Cut Satin Slipdress
This burnt orange satin slip dress is so pretty. You can layer it with sweaters and coats, or where it on its own with some flats or heels.
