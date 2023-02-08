Melanie Lynskey Claps Back After Adrianne Curry Criticizes Her Appearance on The Last of Us

Watch : Melanie Lynskey on Crystal Kung Minkoff's "Brave" Eating Disorder Discussion

Melanie Lynskey knows she has what it takes.

The Yellowjackets star—who made her first appearance as militia leader Kathleen on the Feb. 5 episode of HBO's The Last of Us—fired back at America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry after she criticized Lynskey's appearance on the show.

In since-deleted Feb. 8 tweet, Curry wrote underneath a photo of Lynskey, "her body says life of luxury...not post apocolyptic (sp) warlord. where is linda hamilton when you need her?"

Lynskey responded in jest, saying that the comparison to the Terminator star didn't exactly make much sense.

"Firstly—this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO's The Last Of Us," Lynskey tweeted. "And I'm playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of [government agency] FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for."

Lynskey added in a series of tweets, "I understand that some people are mad that I'm not the typical casting for this role. That's thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you're actually in someone else's body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations."