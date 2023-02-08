Melanie Lynskey Claps Back After Adrianne Curry Criticizes Her Appearance on The Last of Us

Melanie Lynskey knows she has what it takes.
The Yellowjackets star—who made her first appearance as militia leader Kathleen on the Feb. 5 episode of HBO's The Last of Us—fired back at America's Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry after she criticized Lynskey's appearance on the show.
In since-deleted Feb. 8 tweet, Curry wrote underneath a photo of Lynskey, "her body says life of luxury...not post apocolyptic (sp) warlord. where is linda hamilton when you need her?"
Lynskey responded in jest, saying that the comparison to the Terminator star didn't exactly make much sense.
"Firstly—this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO's The Last Of Us," Lynskey tweeted. "And I'm playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of [government agency] FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma'am. I don't need to be muscly. That's what henchmen are for."
Lynskey added in a series of tweets, "I understand that some people are mad that I'm not the typical casting for this role. That's thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you're actually in someone else's body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations."
Curry, however, did not seem to pick up on the hint.
In a response to Lynskey's thread, she wrote, "Actors taking character criticism as personal attacks is mind blowing."
As fans began to catch wind of Curry's remarks, she double down even further.
"I'm not allowed to say I didn't find the fictional character believable due to her soft voice, small stature and curvy frame. Fictional. Not real," she responded to one user, while telling another, "Next up, Jason Mamoa (sp) will find my criticism of his portrayal of AQUAMAN and will put me in my place with a strongly worded tweet on why he IS the perfect Arthur Curry."
Ultimately, the Surreal Life alum said this wasn't her first rodeo with receiving backlash for her TV opinions.
"So what? Why does anyone care?" she tweeted. "I said the same s--t about Carol in the walking dead!!!"
At least she's consistent.
The fifth episode of The Last of Us will drop on HBO Max Feb. 10—two days before its usual premiere date. All following episodes will premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.