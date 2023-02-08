Justin Timberlake Attempts to Distract Jessica Biel With Hilarious Dance Moves During Her Workout

Watch : Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renew Wedding Vows

Justin Timberlake can find any reason to rock his body.

Case in point: his wife Jessica Biel's latest workout video. On Feb. 4, the Candy star shared an Instagram clip where she's seen deeply focused on a rigorous leg workout until the "SexyBack" singer manages to crack a smile out of her with his dancing.

"Justin stop," Jessica laughs in the video taken by trainer Ben Bruno, as the camera pans to reveal Justin swaying his legs and hips.

The NSYNC alum then jokes, "What? What? It's not distracting?"

Jessica captioned the hilarious moment, "In the gym with @benbrunotraining… and some other guy who won't stop distracting me!!"

Ben joined in on the fun, too, by reposting the video on his Instagram and adding in the caption, "@jessicabiel is such a badass."

"This 3-way lunge matrix is hard enough as it is," the fitness expert continued, "let alone with @justintimberlake trying to distract you with his dancing."