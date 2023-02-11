Why Kara Robinson's Escape From a Suspected Serial Killer in 2002 Is as Timely a Story as Ever

"When difficult things happen, you can find reason, if you have the right support system," Kara explained to E!. "For me I always felt there was a reason this happened…Social media have really shown me what that looks like. How much more intimate can you get with people than being right there on their phone? I'm kind of leading by example, showing myself on the not-so-good-days."

To Kara, finding community on TikTok and Instagram was a natural extension of the work she's been doing to support and educate all these years.

She said one of the most powerful messages she'd ever received was from a law enforcement officer who approached her at an event and said he'd used the language he'd learned from Kara while interviewing a childhood victim of sexual assault.

"He said, 'I used the words and the phrases that you taught us in this keynote, and I experienced something I've never experienced in my life—she smiled at me,'" Kara recalled. "And he said, 'I can never thank you enough for the words that you've given me.'"

"That's how we change the world," she added. "We change how we talk to people after they've been victims. We change how we talk about being a victim, because the more people are out and sharing their stories, the less alone people will feel. I get messages every single day, people saying I've helped them heal or I've helped them to heal or support their significant others. It's monumental."