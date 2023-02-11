See the Pawsomeley Adorable Rescue Dogs Competing in the 2023 Puppy Bowl

Puppy Bowl XIX will take place before the 2023 Super Bowl. See several of the dogs who will take part in the terrier-ific annual event.

By Corinne Heller Feb 11, 2023 1:00 PMTags
SportsPetsSuper Bowl
Watch: Rihanna Is "Pre-Gaming" the Super Bowl in New Teaser

After getting a new leash on life, these puppies are ready to be su-paw-stars on Super Bowl Sunday!

The lineup of the 122 dogs, from 67 animal shelters and dog rescue groups, that are set to take part in the 2023 Puppy Bowl has been released. Among them are Majesty the Corgi, Briscoe the Beagle and Effie the terrier mix.

The annual event will also showcase 11 adoptable canine players with special needs: Julius, a hearing-impaired Dalmatian, Marmalade, a sight and hearing-impaired Border Collie and Australian Cattle Dog mix and Mykonos, a American Staffordshire Terrier and Bulldog mix with a cleft palate. 

The puppies will play for either Team Ruff or Team Fluff for the Lombarky trophy.

In addition, the Puppy Bowl will feature human stars such as Bleacher Report host Taylor Rooks, ESPN sports commentator Steve Levy, Married to Real Estate's Egypt Sherrod and Mike JacksonBattlebotsFaruq Tauheed and Food Network personality Alex Guarnaschelli, as well as cast members of Discovery Channel's Street Outlaws and the upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

photos
Super Bowl 2023 Ads

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX will air on Discovery Channel and TBS and stream on HBO Max and discovery+  before the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, starting at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

See photos of several of the pups taking part in the 2023 Puppy Bowl below:

Elias Weiss Friedman
Allison
Elias Weiss Friedman
Bandit
Elias Weiss Friedman
Bleu
Elias Weiss Friedman
Blizzard
Elias Weiss Friedman
Briscoe
Elias Weiss Friedman
Cooper
Elias Weiss Friedman
DaVinci
Elias Weiss Friedman
Effie
Elias Weiss Friedman
Emma
Elias Weiss Friedman
Inya
Elias Weiss Friedman
Ivan
Elias Weiss Friedman
Josh Allenhound
Elias Weiss Friedman
Jimmy Kibble
Elias Weiss Friedman
KoKobean
Elias Weiss Friedman
Majesty
Elias Weiss Friedman
Max
Elias Weiss Friedman
Rascal
Elias Weiss Friedman
Sven
Elias Weiss Friedman
Tailen Hurts
Elias Weiss Friedman
Tom Barky
Elias Weiss Friedman
Twinkle
Elias Weiss Friedman
Wolfie

Trending Stories

1

See Revenge Stars Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman's Rare Outing

2

Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mom For Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes

3

Kate Hudson Makes Rare Comment About Marriage to Ex Chris Robinson

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

See Revenge Stars Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman's Rare Outing

2

Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mom For Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes

3

Kate Hudson Makes Rare Comment About Marriage to Ex Chris Robinson

4

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health

5

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger