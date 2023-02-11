See the Pawsomeley Adorable Rescue Dogs Competing in the 2023 Puppy Bowl

Watch : Rihanna Is "Pre-Gaming" the Super Bowl in New Teaser

After getting a new leash on life, these puppies are ready to be su-paw-stars on Super Bowl Sunday!

The lineup of the 122 dogs, from 67 animal shelters and dog rescue groups, that are set to take part in the 2023 Puppy Bowl has been released. Among them are Majesty the Corgi, Briscoe the Beagle and Effie the terrier mix.

The annual event will also showcase 11 adoptable canine players with special needs: Julius, a hearing-impaired Dalmatian, Marmalade, a sight and hearing-impaired Border Collie and Australian Cattle Dog mix and Mykonos, a American Staffordshire Terrier and Bulldog mix with a cleft palate.

The puppies will play for either Team Ruff or Team Fluff for the Lombarky trophy.

In addition, the Puppy Bowl will feature human stars such as Bleacher Report host Taylor Rooks, ESPN sports commentator Steve Levy, Married to Real Estate's Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Battlebots' Faruq Tauheed and Food Network personality Alex Guarnaschelli, as well as cast members of Discovery Channel's Street Outlaws and the upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods.