Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Teases Bedroom Video With Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini is leaning heartfirst.

Amid dating rumors between her and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Kelsea has shared a new TikTok seemingly further teasing the romance.

Responding to a fan's comment that said, "@hichasestokes come get your girl," Kelsea shared TikTok herself sitting in bed and sipping from a mug before sharing a peek at the person next to her, panning the camera over to reveal the tattooed arm of a shirtless man. And the "Dibs" singer made sure to not fully giveaway his identity.

Underneath the video one person wrote, "google searches for 'Chase Stokes arm' just skyrocketed."

The cheeky video comes just a few days after Kelsea told E! News' host Laverne Cox at the 2023 Grammys that she was listening to her heart when it comes to new experiences in life.