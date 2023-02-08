Kelsea Ballerini Teases Bedroom Video With Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini is leaning heartfirst.
Amid dating rumors between her and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Kelsea has shared a new TikTok seemingly further teasing the romance.
Responding to a fan's comment that said, "@hichasestokes come get your girl," Kelsea shared TikTok herself sitting in bed and sipping from a mug before sharing a peek at the person next to her, panning the camera over to reveal the tattooed arm of a shirtless man. And the "Dibs" singer made sure to not fully giveaway his identity.
Underneath the video one person wrote, "google searches for 'Chase Stokes arm' just skyrocketed."
The cheeky video comes just a few days after Kelsea told E! News' host Laverne Cox at the 2023 Grammys that she was listening to her heart when it comes to new experiences in life.
"I will follow my heart and my gut into the depths," she explained. "I just think that's a beautiful thing to do through life. Whether it leads you where you think you're gonna go or not, you're trusting yourself and what a beautiful exercise to go, ‘This feels right. I'm gonna honor myself and my gut and go forth and see where it leads me.'"
Chase and Kelsea sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting cozy at the Georgia vs. TCU game at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 9.
@kelseaballerini Replying to @amanda_joy_ ? original sound - Kelsea Ballerini
Following that initial outing, the two were photographed sharing a kiss at the Los Angeles International Airport. In the Jan. 28 photos, the two seemingly wore coinciding outfits with Kelsea sporting a camo sweatpants, a white long-sleeve top and a beige beanie. Chase on the otherhand wore a sand colored camo jacket. The actor paired this with a black t-shirt, yellow sweatpants and a black baseball cap as the two headed through the airport holding hands.
And Chase has previously kept it playful while addressing the rumors.
"She's a sweet girl," Chase, 30, previously told TMZ. "We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."