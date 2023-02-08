Maria Menounos Shares How Kim Kardashian Helped Guide Her Amid Journey to Baby

Watch : Maria Menounos & Husband Keven Undergaro Expecting 1st Baby

Maria Menounos is showing gratitude for those who helped write her next chapter.

After trying to expand their family for a decade, the Extra alum and her husband Keven Undergaro are expecting a baby—and it's partially thanks to a few familiar faces.

"Zoe Saldaña and Kim Kardashian have been so helpful to me in this journey and they both gave me all their advice and people," Maria explained during a Feb. 7 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "Kim especially gave me this wonderful lawyer and he found me this woman who helped me find my surrogate."

Looking back on the journey, Maria noted how she wouldn't be where she is today without those who helped guide her along the way. "We're just so, so grateful because these people really help you bring life forward," she continued, "and without them, we wouldn't be able to do this."

It's not the first time Maria has shown love to Kim on this topic.