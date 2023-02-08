How Missy Elliott Always Manages to Work It—No Matter What She's Tackling

Watch : Missy Elliott Makes Rock & Roll Hall of Fame HISTORY

This is a Missy Elliott one time exclusive. Chatting with E! News, the "Work It" rapper shared that she is adding another artist to an expansive catalogue of collaborations that includes Beyoncé, Ciara and Janet Jackson.

"That was that was the first conversation that we had before even saying anything else," she shared of teaming with "White Men Can't Jump" rapper-turned-actor Jack Harlow for a 90-second Super Bowl spot. "We most definitely are going to do something together, for sure."

The two certainly had a ball while tackling a Doritos commercial for Sunday's big game that sees them in a love, uh, triangle. (Get it?) "It was amazing working with Jack. He's such a sweet person," Missy revealed. "He's such a such an incredible talent, musically, but his acting skills! I most definitely think we're gonna see him in a lot of movies because he can act. He's a natural."