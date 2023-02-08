This Emily in Paris Valentine's Day Gift Guide Will Have Your Loved One Feeling Très Chic

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In the comedy-drama whirlwind that is Emily Cooper's world, love is always in the air. As February 14 inches closer, we're turning to the series to give us some gifting inspiration that will have any Emily in Paris fan falling in love. Whether you're looking for the perfect series-inspired gift for your best friend or want to give your loved one some Emily in Paris-esque jewelry, our gift guide has got you covered with the chicest makeup, accessories and more.
Scroll below for all the Emily in Paris-inspired gift ideas that will have your loved one feeling thankful they said oui to being your Valentine.
Pierre Cadault X Jennifer Miller 14K White Gold Plated Fringe Letter Earrings
If you really want to woo your Valentine, gift them these chic and stunning white gold plated fringe letter earrings. They also come in gold!
Spectrum Collection Emily in Paris Patisserie Box Set
If your Valentine happens to be a beauty buff, they'll love this adorable makeup brush and sponge set inspired by Emily in Paris. It's also currently on sale!
EYEM by Ileana Makri Emily In Paris Amour 18K Gold-Plated Bead & Enamel Cord Bracelet
For a luxe and meaningful gift that will definitely show someone how much you love them, you can't go wrong with this EYEM by Ileana Makri gold-plated bead and enamel bracelet that reads "Amour," with a super cute heart detailing.
Pierre Cadault X Rae Of Light C'est La Vie Acrylic Clutch
What's not to love about this playful Emily in Paris-inspired clutch. Any fashionista would have tons of fun styling this unique and vibrant accessory!
Pierre Cadault X Jennifer Miller J'Adore Nameplate Necklace
This 14K yellow gold-plated J'Adore necklace will win over your Valentine in a heartbeat. The pavé necklace is the perfect romantic addition to anyone's jewelry collection.
Mscomft New Emily in Paris Phone Case
Gift your Valentine and Emily in Paris fanatic the exact phone case Emily used to take her viral Instagram posts! This one has a strap so they won't lose it.
VAHDAM India x Emily In Paris Tea Entourage Collection (48 Tea Bags) Valentines Day Gifts for Her
This elegant VAHDAM India tea collection not only has some delectable flavors, but it's also packaged adorably. Emily, with her luxe taste and all, would def approve of this Valentine's Day gift.
Marc Jacobs The Snapshot Camera Crossbody Bag
We're all about spoiling your loved ones on V-Day, and this Marc Jacobs bag is the perfect find to do just that. Emily loves to style her hot pink Snapshot Camera Crossbody in the series, and we think your Valentine would, too.
Emily in Paris Hardcover Journal
Gift your bestie this Emily in Paris-inspired hardcover journal with the cutest design of Emily and her best friend, Mindy, sharing a cup of coffee.
Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick
There's nothing as Parisian as a sultry red Lancôme lip. The beauty buff in your life would love to add this fiery red lip to their makeup collection.
If that wasn't enough Valentine's Day gift inspo, check out the latest February beauty launches that any makeup, skincare or haircare buff would love.