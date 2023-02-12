Why Patrick Mahomes Earned the Title of All-Star Dad Long Before Super Bowl 2023

Before NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes to the field for Super Bowl 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs player will have the full support of wife Brittany Mahones and their kids Sterling and Bronze.

The ruling on the field stands: Patrick Mahomes is one cool dad. 

As the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback prepares to compete in Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12, Patrick has already won the game of parenting thanks to his relationship with 23-month-old daughter Sterling Skye.

"She's a kid now, she's a toddler, not a baby anymore," Patrick said of his and wife Brittany Mahomes' eldest child on the Sept. 19 episode of The Drive radio show. "It's cool when you go home, and she recognizes you, and does what you're asking her to do, and she's super smart. Definitely cool to see her grow up." 

Even cooler for the Super Bowl champion is seeing her become an older sister after he and Brittany welcomed Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III in November.

"She's figuring it out," the athlete shared when describing Sterling's reaction to another baby in the house. "She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that."

While Patrick may be focused on the final football game of the season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., he savors quality time with his kids. One look at his Instagram and you'll see the NFL player enjoying trips to the pumpkin patch or cuddle time on the couch.

"We just want to give her the most normal life that she possibly can so she can grow and have friends and learn and get better and better every single day," Patrick told Today in 2021. "There will be points where she'll be in the public eye, and we have a great understanding of that. Luckily we're in Kansas City where there's a lot of great people that she'll be in a great place as she grows up."

Sounds like a winning strategy to us. For more candid photos of Patrick and his kids, keep scrolling

Instagram
Winners

When Patrick Mahomes earned a spot in Super Bowl 2023, his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling had a front-row seat to the celebration. 

Instagram
Falling in Love

If it's fall, it's football and pumpkin season. 

Instagram
Boo

For Halloween 2022, Patrick and Brittany's family went as "The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster." 

Instagram / Brittany Matthews Mahomes
Dad's Day

"Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much!" Brittany wrote on Father's Day 2022, while pregnant with the couple's second child.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Happy Birthday, Sterling

Patrick shared this pic on his little girl's first birthday.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
Father & Daughter

Pool time!

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Smile!

In June, Patrick celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad and he and Brittany Matthews shared new photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Flying in Style

Patrick and baby Sterling pose for another pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Taking a Trip

Patrick and his baby girl pose for a pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
More Pool Time

Dad and daughter chill out in the pool.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Chilling With Dad

Patrick kisses his baby girl.

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
First Pic

In February 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared this first public pic as a family of three the following Easter.

