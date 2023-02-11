Amelia Hamlin, Ella Emhoff and More Celebrity Kids Taking Over New York Fashion Week

From Amelia Hamlin to Ella Emhoff, check out all the celebrity kids who were spotted kicking off New York Fashion Week Fall 2023 events both on and off the runways.

The next generation of fashionistas is here! 

As New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023 kicked off in the Big Apple on Feb. 10, the runways were not only packed with glamorous designer fashion, but a few familiar faces as well. After all, what better way is there to get eyes on the upcoming seasons' trends than by enlisting models who are blessed with their parents' superstar genes to wear them?

Take Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris and daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who commanded the catwalk at the Collina Strada show. Meanwhile, Amelia Hamlin, daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Halmin, also turned heads when she was spotted out at the TA x FWRD dinner as part of New York Fashion Week.

The fashion shows' front rows and backstage were also places to spot stars and their kids. Actress Emma Roberts, daughter of fellow actor Eric Roberts, appeared at the Kate Spade presentation.

And with the upcoming days filled with more stylish events—including sartorial showings for labels Coach, Carolina Herrera, Proenza Schouler and Herve Leger—it's more than likely that there'll be even more It Girls and It Boys outfitted with the finest duds both on and off stage.

For now, keep scrolling to see all the celebrity kids spotted at New York Fashion Week.

Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images
Emma Roberts

The actress, daughter of fellow actor Eric Roberts and ex Kelly Cunningham, appears at the Kate Spade fashion show.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Charlotte Lawrence

Bill Lawrence and wife Christa Miller's daughter attends Rodarte's fashion show.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Poppy Brent-Berkus & Jeremiah Brent

Jeremiah and his daughter with husband and fellow interior designer Nate Berkus appear at the Christian Siriano show.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion
Mathilda Gianopoulos & Molly Ringwald

The Breakfast Club actress' daughter attend a Rodarte and NYFW dinner at Jac's On Bond in NYC.

George Chinsee/WWD via Getty Images
Ella Emhoff

The model, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris and daughter of her husband Doug Emhoff, walks the runway at the Collina Strada Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Aoki Lee Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons & Ming Lee Simmons

Kimora appears with two of her kids at the Prabal Gurung show.

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM/Getty Images
Amelia Hamlin

The daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna makes an appearance at the TA x FWRD dinner as part of New York Fashion Week.

