Amelia Hamlin, Ella Emhoff and More Celebrity Kids Taking Over New York Fashion Week

The next generation of fashionistas is here!

As New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023 kicked off in the Big Apple on Feb. 10, the runways were not only packed with glamorous designer fashion, but a few familiar faces as well. After all, what better way is there to get eyes on the upcoming seasons' trends than by enlisting models who are blessed with their parents' superstar genes to wear them?

Take Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris and daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who commanded the catwalk at the Collina Strada show. Meanwhile, Amelia Hamlin, daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Halmin, also turned heads when she was spotted out at the TA x FWRD dinner as part of New York Fashion Week.

The fashion shows' front rows and backstage were also places to spot stars and their kids. Actress Emma Roberts, daughter of fellow actor Eric Roberts, appeared at the Kate Spade presentation.