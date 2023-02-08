Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Addresses Cheating on Raquel Leviss With Lala Kent

James Kennedy is coming clean.
After the Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer revealed that he hooked up with Lala Kent, the Bravo star addressed cheating on his former fiancée Raquel Leviss at the show's Feb. 7 premiere party.
"Obviously, not a proud moment of mine," James exclusively said on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "I'm not perfect—I'm not now and nor was I then in my early 20s—but I am 30 now and looking back not a move I would make nowadays and good life lesson."
Adding he's done "a lot of reflecting" since his tryst with Lala, James is happier than ever today with girlfriend Ally Lewber.
"When I see my relationship with Ally, I can honestly say I've truly never felt this way in my life before," he gushed with Ally by his side. "Maybe I had to get to this place."
Raquel, who was also at the party and shared how Lala came to her with the truth about the secret rendezvous with James, with whom she broke up with in December 2021 after five years together.
"She did say she hooked up with James and that it was during the time that James and I were together," she told E! News. "I had to do a little investigation just to make sure that was true. For some reason, I was very naive back in the day and I thought James never cheated on me but this clarified that he definitely has cheated on me multiple times. That was definitely a hard pill to swallow."
