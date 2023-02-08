Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Addresses Cheating on Raquel Leviss With Lala Kent

Watch : James Kennedy Calls Cheating on Ex Raquel Leviss "Not a Proud Moment"

James Kennedy is coming clean.

After the Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer revealed that he hooked up with Lala Kent, the Bravo star addressed cheating on his former fiancée Raquel Leviss at the show's Feb. 7 premiere party.

"Obviously, not a proud moment of mine," James exclusively said on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!). "I'm not perfect—I'm not now and nor was I then in my early 20s—but I am 30 now and looking back not a move I would make nowadays and good life lesson."

Adding he's done "a lot of reflecting" since his tryst with Lala, James is happier than ever today with girlfriend Ally Lewber.

"When I see my relationship with Ally, I can honestly say I've truly never felt this way in my life before," he gushed with Ally by his side. "Maybe I had to get to this place."