Deal Alert: Get $170 Worth of Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatments for $122

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Cult favorite brand Sunday Riley likes to say that "it's all in the genes." By that, they mean in the best-selling Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Which, by the way, you can get on sale today.

In fact, you can get two of the 1 oz. Sunday Riley Good Genes treatment for just $122. That's nearly $50 less than they'd be ordinarily.

So, why do people love this particular product so much? I'll let the label speak for itself here. Per Sunday Riley, the Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment does double-duty. It "exfoliates to help the skin to appear more radiant," though it also "hydrates to plump the appearance of fine lines," and should "reduces the look of crow's feet around the periorbital area."

For use, the beauty brand recommends applying one or two pumps to clean, dry skin for a "leave-on treatment." It's suitable for use day and night alike. Scroll on to shop, and quickly: This is a one-day-only price!