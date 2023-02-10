Deal Alert: Get $170 Worth of Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatments for $122

What's better than one Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment on sale? Two of them.

By Sophy Ziss Feb 10, 2023 1:00 PMTags
ShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopE! Insider
Ecomm: QVC Sunday Riley TSV

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Cult favorite brand Sunday Riley likes to say that "it's all in the genes." By that, they mean in the best-selling Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment. Which, by the way, you can get on sale today.

In fact, you can get two of the 1 oz. Sunday Riley Good Genes treatment for just $122. That's nearly $50 less than they'd be ordinarily.

So, why do people love this particular product so much? I'll let the label speak for itself here. Per Sunday Riley, the Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment does double-duty. It "exfoliates to help the skin to appear more radiant," though it also "hydrates to plump the appearance of fine lines," and should "reduces the look of crow's feet around the periorbital area."

For use, the beauty brand recommends applying one or two pumps to clean, dry skin for a "leave-on treatment." It's suitable for use day and night alike. Scroll on to shop, and quickly: This is a one-day-only price!

read
Get 2 Super-Size Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Masks for $52

Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment 1 oz. Duo

The deal on this Sunday Riley Lactic Acid Duo is only available today, but may sell out before the day ends. If you're reading this now, don't wait!

$170
$122
QVC

While you're stocking up on beauty deals, don't miss this sale on a NuFACE The Fix plus serum auto-delivery.

Trending Stories

1

Shemar Moore Brings His “Miracle” Baby Girl to Visit Mom’s Grave

2

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

3

Allison Holker Seeks More Control of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Estate

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Shemar Moore Brings His “Miracle” Baby Girl to Visit Mom’s Grave

2

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

3

Allison Holker Seeks More Control of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Estate

4

ABC News Producer Dax Tejera's Official Cause of Death Revealed

5

Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Journey