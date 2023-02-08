Lisa Vanderpump Addresses RHOBH Return Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Exit

Bravo fans have been in a frenzy over rumors of Lisa Vanderpump's potential return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
But according to the reality star, fans shouldn't get their hopes up too soon. Though she said "I'll never say never" to returning to RHOBH, Lisa exclusively shared on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!), "I'm so busy right now with opening a new restaurant in Caesars."
And it's not the only project she has in the works.
"I'm developing another two, so my life is kind of back to what I was doing before I was on television," the Vanderpump Rules star continued. "You know, I've already got the five restaurants, two in Vegas. Now, I'm doing another two. It's like, really, I have a full-time job already."
Rumors of Lisa's possible return began circulating after current RHOBH star Sutton Stracke shared a selfie of the two of them together in Paris during Fashion Week on Jan. 23.
Having left the series after season nine in 2018 before Sutton joined the cast for season 10, Lisa told E! News, "I was happy to meet her," as they share a mutual friend in co-star Garcelle Beauvais.
But with her many restaurant business ventures—not to mention VPR season 10, which premieres Feb. 8—it doesn't look like she'll be reclaiming her Beverly Hills diamond anytime soon.
Needless to say, the RHOBH cast for season 13 is going to look very different, as longtime star Lisa Rinna and newcomer Diana Jenkins each announced their departures from the series last month.
As for whether she was surprised to hear about Rinna's exit? Lisa simply told E! News, "No," and as for why, she added, "Well, because my ear is very close to the ground."
Lisa's feud with her name twin was among many she had with her fellow cast members, including her fellow OG star Kyle Richards. Before she left the series, Lisa got into a massive fight with Kyle over season nine's infamous "Puppygate" incident, resulting in Kyle being thrown out of Lisa's house by her husband, Ken Todd.
And it doesn't seem like she plans on reconciling with Kyle anytime soon. "I don't know about that." Lisa stated. "It would take a little bit."
Vanderpump Rules season 10 premieres tonight, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
