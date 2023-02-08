Lisa Vanderpump Addresses RHOBH Return Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Exit

Watch : Would Lisa Vanderpump Return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Bravo fans have been in a frenzy over rumors of Lisa Vanderpump's potential return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

But according to the reality star, fans shouldn't get their hopes up too soon. Though she said "I'll never say never" to returning to RHOBH, Lisa exclusively shared on the Feb. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m. on E!), "I'm so busy right now with opening a new restaurant in Caesars."

And it's not the only project she has in the works.

"I'm developing another two, so my life is kind of back to what I was doing before I was on television," the Vanderpump Rules star continued. "You know, I've already got the five restaurants, two in Vegas. Now, I'm doing another two. It's like, really, I have a full-time job already."

Rumors of Lisa's possible return began circulating after current RHOBH star Sutton Stracke shared a selfie of the two of them together in Paris during Fashion Week on Jan. 23.