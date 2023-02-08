Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals She's in an Exclusive Relationship After Kody Brown Breakup

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has found her dream man, more than a year after her breakup from Kody Brown.
A little over a week after revealing that she had started dating, the 50-year-old shared a major update on how she is faring so far. And it's safe to say things are going quite well.
"I just have to tell you," Christine shared on her Instagram Story Feb. 7, "I am dating someone exclusively."
The reality star, who recently moved to Utah with her and Kody's youngest daughter Truely, 12, continued, "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for, incredible with Truely."
Christine—who also shares children Asypn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 19, with her ex—said her new partner is "absolutely a dream come true."
And fans following along on her journey can expect to learn a little about Christine's new man soon as she revealed she'll be sharing photos—sometime soon. As she put it, right now, she's "just keeping him to myself."
Christine had previously shared on her social media that she had begun her journey looking for love. In a Jan. 29 post, she noted, "Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50! #datingadvice #datingtips #dating #feelinggood #exciting #newbeginnings #awkward."
This new venture for Christine comes more than a year after she and Kody, 54, went their separate ways. November 2021, the pair—who were never legally wed but referred to themselves as spouses—announced their breakup after 25 years together.
Christine was the first of Kody's four wives to leave their plural marriage, with him subsequently splitting from wives Meri, with whom he shares a son, and Janelle, with whom he shares six children.
Kody remains with fourth spouse Robyn, with whom he shares two children. He married her in 2014 after divorcing Meri, his first legal wife, as part of an arrangement to "legally restructure" the whole family. While Meri and Kody continued their relationship following their divorce, on Jan. 10, they announced on Instagram that they had "made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship."