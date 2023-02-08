Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals She's in an Exclusive Relationship After Kody Brown Breakup

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has found her dream man, more than a year after her breakup from Kody Brown.

A little over a week after revealing that she had started dating, the 50-year-old shared a major update on how she is faring so far. And it's safe to say things are going quite well.

"I just have to tell you," Christine shared on her Instagram Story Feb. 7, "I am dating someone exclusively."

The reality star, who recently moved to Utah with her and Kody's youngest daughter Truely, 12, continued, "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for, incredible with Truely."

Christine—who also shares children Asypn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, and Ysabel, 19, with her ex—said her new partner is "absolutely a dream come true."

And fans following along on her journey can expect to learn a little about Christine's new man soon as she revealed she'll be sharing photos—sometime soon. As she put it, right now, she's "just keeping him to myself."