Bretman Rock Reveals How Makeup and Fashion Helped Him Find His Gender Expression

Watch : Paris Hilton & Bretman Rock Team Up for Glam Klarna Ad

Before Bretman Rock became a trendsetter, he had to search for his personal style first.

The 24-year-old—who skyrocketed to fame at the age of 14 for his viral beauty videos—has always used hair, makeup and fashion as creative tools to be his most authentic self.

"My gender expression has always been very interesting," he told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's also very cool to watch myself discover how I wanted to express my gender. Fashion and makeup and hair help with that."

He added, "And ever since I started growing out my hair, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm more Bretman Rock than I ever felt my entire life."

The influencer, whose shoulder-length tresses are serving Farrah Fawcett vibes, explained that he's never followed gender norms.

"Growing up broke helped me with never looking at the label," he said. "I was going to put on whatever my mom found at the swap meet. I was always wearing women's and men's clothes at the same time."