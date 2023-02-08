The North Face 50% Off Sale: Get the Cutest Puffer Jackets, Fleece Pullovers & More for as Low as $17

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When anything from The North Face goes on sale, rest assured that we'll have all of the best deals rounded up for you to shop. Naturally, we've sought out the best puffer jackets, bomber jackets, sweatpants, snow gear, fleece pullovers and more to get you through the rest of winter. These North Face pieces are timeless and functional, and their amazing quality will make them wearable for years to come. All of our comfy, cozy and cute finds are currently on sale for under $175, but things are selling out quick!
Whether you need to stock up on some new fashionable finds for an upcoming snow trip or are looking for the perfect cropped fleece pullover for $75, The North Face has everything you're looking for on sale for up to 50% off. Scroll below to shop our favorite North Face sale items.
Women’s Half Dome Fleece Sweatpants
These white fleece North Face sweatpants are currently on sale for $30, and they'll definitely become a loungewear essential in your closet because of how soft and warm they are.
Women’s Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Chabot
This long-sleeve mock neck top will get you through the rest of winter in warmth and comfort. The stitch pattern retains heat, so you can wear it on the chilliest of days. There are so many cute colors on sale, too!
Women’s Jacquard Extreme Pile Pullover
This pullover with a green and blue plaid print is a must-have for the rest of winter. The warm and comfy jacket is vintage-inspired, and it comes with a high neck that will keep you extra toasty.
Women’s Plus Osito ¼-Zip Pullover
If you have yet to bundle up in the warm wonders of a North Face fleece pullover, this sale is the perfect time to do just that. You can snag this quarter-zip pullover for $44 instead of the usual $89 price. You're seriously never going to want to take it off.
Women’s Cragmont Fleece Vest
This fleece vest is comfortable and soft, and will keep you super warm all day long, no matter what you have planned. It's easy to layer and goes with everything!
Women’s Extreme Pile Pullover
We're adding this fuzzy white pullover to our carts before it sells out, because sizes are already going so fast. You'll wear this pullover just about anywhere, and you can get it on sale for $75 instead of the original $150 price.
Women’s Antora Jacket
This water-repellant, breathable and windproof jacket is an outerwear essential. It has secure zip-pockets that you can stash all your must-have's in while you go on a hike or run.
Women’s Antora Rain Hoodie
This rain hoodie has a relaxed fit and a cute adjustable cropped hem. It's stylish, but definitely doesn't skimp out on any warmth or protection. It's windproof, breathable and water-repellant, which is great to have for the rest of winter!
Women’s Shelbe Raschel Bomber
This bomber jacket is such a trendy piece that is both stylish and functional. It'll keep you warm and toast through chillier weather, while the oversized fold-down collar gives the look a modern flair.
Women’s New Dealio Down Short Jacket
We all know about the influence of The North Face puffer jacket, as per our favorite celebs and fashion it-girls. You can snag this puffy down short jacket on sale for a limited time to get in on the trend!
Women’s Snoga Pants
Hitting the slopes soon? You'll want to get these cute and warm "snoga" pants while they're on sale. The high-waisted, slim-fitting pants are super stretchy but will keep you toasty during any snow day activity.
Women’s Freedom Bibs
Need something else to pack on your upcoming ski trip? The Freedom Bibs are waterproof, breathable and adjustable, so you can move around freely and stay warm while you hit the slopes.
Women’s Long-Sleeve Box NSE Tee
Whether you're headed out for a workout or simply lounging around, this plush and comfortable long-sleeve tee with The North Face logo will be your go-to top to throw on.
Women’s ’94 High Pile Denali Jacket
We're in love with the retro, mid-90s inspired silhouette of this fleece jacket. Whether you pair it with yoga pants, bodysuits, biker shorts or any other piece, this jacket will become a staple in your closet, especially for the rest of winter.
Women’s Plus Extreme Pile Full-Zip Jacket
We love this dark green moment. This full-zip jacket is so cute and soft, and you can pair it with just about anything for an extra layer of warmth and style.
