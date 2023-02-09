Get 2 Super-Size Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Masks for $52

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

No, I'm not kidding: During this, our driest, grayest, most blah time of year, one heroic sale has arisen to make February seem not so bad after all. Right now, you can score two Super-Size Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Masks for 50% off their usual price.

Really! Not one, but two, and they're just $52, which is legitimately half the cost of their usual price. Per the brand, this particular gel mask "contains ingredients that help dull skin appear more radiant, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, brighten the look of the skin, and reduce the look of rough skin."

Peter Thomas Roth recommends using it two to three times a week...or daily, if necessary. Which means that these whopping containers will either last you a good long time, or are an especially good price for an everyday luxury.

The deal lasts until March 1, but I don't see any reason to wait.